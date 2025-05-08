JAMB has fixed Friday, May 9, for the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results

JAMB made this announcement on Thursday, May 8, days after releasing the statistical analysis of the recently concluded UTME

A total of 1.9 million candidates participated in the exam but over 1.5 million candidates scored below 200, which is considered the average benchmark

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that results for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be released on Friday, May 9, 2025.

This means candidates who sat for this year’s UTME can begin checking their scores from Friday morning.

The board disclosed the development in an official notice made available on Thursday, May 8, in Abuja, The Punch reported.

“The release of 2025 UTME is scheduled to hold tomorrow Friday 9th May, 2025; Venue: JAMB National Headquarters Bwari Abuja; Time: 8am,” the statement read.

Ahead of the release, JAMB released the statistical analysis of the recently concluded UTME.

This year, over 1.5 million out of the 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the examination scored below 200 in the just-concluded exam. The statistics indicated that only 420,415 candidates scored above 200.

The data showed that 75 per cent of the candidates scored below 200, with less than 1% scoring above 300 in the UTME 2025.

JAMB stated that of the around 2 million people who registered for the examinations, 97 candidates were reportedly involved in examination infractions, while "2,157 others are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices".

Reacting to the performance data, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the results reflect the effectiveness of government efforts to curb exam malpractice.

