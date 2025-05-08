Barrister Deji Adeyanju has issued a "stand-alone appreciation post" to all fans of VeryDarkMan across the world

In a post, Barr. Adeyanju praised his client's supporters for their resoluteness, tenacity, and belief in VeryDarkMan's mission

After VeryDarkMan's release, Adeyanju expressed gratitude to 'Ratels', saying they are "the real heroes"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - Deji Adeyanju, the human rights lawyer, has sent an appreciation post to all 'Ratels' globally.

Legit.ng reports that 'Ratels' is the sobriquet given to fans of popular social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, commonly called VeryDarkMan or VDM.

Deji Adeyanju applauds VeryDarkMan's fans across the world after social critic's release. Photo credits: @adeyanjudeji, @iCraze6

Source: Twitter

Deji Adeyanju thanks VeryDarkMan's fans

Recall VeryDarkMan's arrest sparked widespread protests, with a large crowd storming the Guaranty Trust Bank headquarters in Abuja on Monday, May 5. He has not been released.

In a post via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, May 8, Adeyanju, who is the lawyer to VDM, described fans of his client as "one of the most potent agitators against oppression and tyranny in Nigeria today."

He wrote:

"This is a stand alone appreciation post to all RATELS worldwide. You guys are not just a movement, you are one of the most potent agitators against oppression and tyranny in Nigeria today. Thank you everyone for all the protests, posts online and never staying quiet. You are the real heroes."

Adejanju mocks 'VDM's arrest was a distraction' claim

Furthermore, Adeyanju mocked those claiming that VDM's arrest was a distraction.

He wrote:

"Now to those who said VDM's arrest was a distraction, they can go ahead and rescue Nigeria from Bola Tinubu's government. There’s no more distraction."

Legit.ng recalls that VeryDarkMan was detained on Friday, May 2, after visiting a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) branch in Abuja with his mother to address complaints of “unauthorised withdrawals” from her account.

Adeyanju later revealed that VDM was taken into custody following a petition filed by a magistrate in Abuja.

In a statement via X on Tuesday, May 6, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed that VDM was arrested following multiple petitions by unnamed individuals accusing him of “financial malfeasance”.

The commission claimed he had repeatedly ignored invitations sent through his known channels, which led to his eventual arrest.

EFCC clarified that although aware of VDM’s public criticism of the agency and its operations, the arrest was based solely on the petitions.

The commission also said it is legally permitted to detain VDM during the investigation while confirming that he has been granted bail.

After five days in EFCC custody, VeryDarkMan was released.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, who spoke to him on the phone confirmed the news.

In the same vein, Adeyanju shared a video on social media, affirming VDM's freedom.

'VDM’s phone, car still with EFCC' - Adeyanju

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adeyanu said despite everything that has happened, he still admires the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

Adeyanju said there was no condition for VDM’s bail, adding that his client's phone and car were seized by the EFCC.

Source: Legit.ng