Adamawa government approves N11.4bn for projects in health, education, water, and power sectors

New permanent NYSC orientation camp to be constructed in Malkohi, Yola South, within six months

Rehabilitation works on hospitals, water scheme, and power supply to improve living conditions statewide

The Adamawa State Executive Council has approved a total of N11.4 billion for the execution of key developmental projects spanning the education, health, water, and power sectors.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, James Iliya, who announced the decision after the council meeting, said the funding aligns with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s vision of improving social infrastructure and living standards across the state.

New NYSC orientation camp to be built

A large share of the allocation, N7.7 billion, has been set aside for the construction of a new permanent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Malkohi, Yola South Local Government Area.

The project, which will be executed by 21 contractors, is scheduled for completion within six months.

According to Iliya, the new camp will serve as a modern facility to accommodate corps members and enhance the overall experience of national service in the state.

Investments in health, water and electricity

The council also approved the upgrade of Cottage Hospital in Gulak at a cost of N1.5 billion, and the renovation of Cottage Hospital in Guyuk (Phase II) valued at N693 million. Another N499 million will go toward the purchase of essential drugs for the State Medicine Centre in Kofare.

All three health-related projects are expected to be completed within one year.

To improve access to clean water, the government allocated N499 million for the rehabilitation of the Guyuk Water Supply Scheme. The project is projected to take three months.

In the energy sector, the council reviewed and approved N117 million for the rehabilitation of the Bahuli power supply project in Mubi North, which will also be completed within three months.

Iliya said the government’s latest approvals reaffirm its focus on infrastructure renewal and the welfare of the people.

He described the projects as crucial to the administration’s development agenda aimed at expanding access to essential services and improving economic productivity across Adamawa state.

