Popular media personality Toke Makinwa responded to a troll following a comment about her bloated stomach after her baby girl's birth.

The drama began after Toke shared a video of herself in a lovely gown to celebrate her first birthday as a mother on Tuesday, November 4.

Reacting to the video, a netizen identified as Adetoun Ashiru on X, formerly Twitter, argued that Toke was unwise to have done a birthday shoot knowing fully well that she still had a bloated stomach following the birth of her daughter, Yaya.

"Toke Makinwa, it's unwise to do this shoot knowing fully well that you still have a bloated stomach and you are still nurturing Yaya. Anyways, happy birthday to you no offense," the netizen wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Reacting, Toke, who appeared to be short of words over the comment, simply tweeted: "Wow. Just WOW."

Reactions as netizens troll Toke Makinwa

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Toke Makinwa's response. Read them below:

unosleek said:

"Women are never allowed to be complete even when they have completed. Toke don’t have,now Toke is having it,it’s now Toke’s Tommy. Toke plz rejoice because God for your shame has given you double."

testychuks said:

"Everyone is entitled to their opinions tho, not the attention you give it.. Block am."

Tokekikelonge

"Omggg, let me tell you what I thought when I saw this shoot. I was so thankful to God on your behalf that you have a mum's body, the victory of carrying and birthing a human. A warrior's body. That mum pouch is evidence of God's answer to your deepest prayers. You're beautiful."

omidan_mayus said:

"There was no need to respond to the nitwit. Now he’s got what he wanted all along. Engagement. Sigh."

Maamekyi/Mimi commented:

"You shdnt have replied tbh. I’m convinced a lot of these airheads say nonsense just to be seen. Doesn’t even deserve to be acknowledged. A faceless fool telling a postparturm mum what she can and can’t do with her body. Audacity must be on sale in his village."

CooCooBgal said:

"Why are you replying that man when there are other positive comments to reply to?"

aderonkebemin wrote:

"You’re a fool!!!!! A big fool ! How dare you!"

