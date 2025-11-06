A heartwarming exchange between the Alaafin of Oyo and music star Davido has gone viral in a video

The clip captured the Alaafin shaking hands with Davido before requesting the singer's phone number

Another clip captured Davido prostrating before the Alaafin, who prayed for him before they posed for the camera

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, was one of the prominent figures who graced music star Davido's eldest brother's traditional wedding in Lagos.

One of the highlights from the event that captured attention on social media was a video showing the rare and heartwarming moment when the Alaafin of Oyo met with Davido.

The Yoruba monarch was seen shaking hands with the Afrobeats superstar, who humbly bowed as they exchanged pleasantries.

The Alaafin would go on to ask for the singer’s phone number while his elegant queen gracefully assisted in passing the king's phone to Davido.

After typing his number, Davido prostrated before the Alaafin, who prayed for him before they posed for a picture alongside the queen.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Davido attended his eldest brother's wedding alongside his first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke.

A heartwarming video capturing the father and daughter posing together stirred mixed reactions as netizens dropped comments about Imade's mother, Sophia Momodu.

The video of Davido with the Alaafin of Oyo at the singer's brother's wedding is below:

Alaafin of Oyo congratulates Imisi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Alaafin congratulated BBNaija season 10 winner Imisioluwa, aka Imisi, on her achievement.

The Yoruba monarch joined fans in and outside Nigeria to celebrate Imisi's win.

Oba Owoade posted a picture of the reality star on his Instagram story, congratulating her.

