Scheme of work for nursery and primary school in Nigeria

Modern societies have shown a serious concern for their children's education for various reasons. Therefore, it is common to find that governments have a uniform and elaborate curriculum that guides the education sector within their countries. For learners, teachers and parents, knowing the scheme of work would help them to understand what the curriculum is about.

Nigeria has knowledge and skills-based curriculum that is beneficial to learners at all levels. Here is a look at what is covered at the nursery and primary school levels in Nigeria.

What is scheme of work?

This is a guideline of the content and structure of classroom learning and activities. It contains the list of resources, class activities, and assessment strategies.

Specialists design the curriculum following the age and abilities of the students. The teacher's primary duties are to provide quality education for all the topics in the scheme of work for nursery and primary school. However, the topics of the curriculum can vary depending on the nursery or primary school.

Scheme of work for nursery school in Nigeria

Early education at the pre-primary level provides adequate care and supervision for the children while their parents work. This is one of the most crucial levels of the curriculum.

Some of the functions of the pre-primary school are:

To provide a smooth transition from the home to the school.

To prepare the child for the primary level of education.

To provide adequate care and supervision for the children while their parents are at work.

To teach the rudiments of numbers, letters, colours, shapes forms, and inculcate social norms.

To instil in the child the spirit of enquiry and creativity through the exploration of nature, and the local environment, playing with toys, artistic, and musical activities.

In the scheme of work for the pre-primary classes, subjects are categorised into five age cohorts of learning. These age groups include:

Playgroup class 2 - 3 years

Preparatory class 3 - 4 years

Nursery I class 4 - 5 years

Nursery II class 5 - 6 years

Different subjects are distributed across the above levels to ensure that the children are well introduced to the curriculum.

1. Playgroup class (2 - 3 years)

Here is the list of subjects to be taken

Affective/Psycho-Social Development

Food and Nutrition - Breastfeeding and Complementary Feeding

Safety Measure

Water and Environmental Sanitation

2. Pre-nursery schemes of work in Nigeria

The list of subjects taught at this level are as follows.

Basic Science

Bible Club

Creative Art and Craft

Grace and Courtesy

Handwriting

Language Art

Number Concept

Physical and Health Education

Practical Life

Seasonal Creativity

Song and Rhymes

Story

3. Nursery I class schemes of work

The subjects taught at these level are as follows.

CRK

Discovery

English

Handwriting

Language Art

Number Work

Physical and Health Education

Practical Life

Science

Song and Rhymes

Story

TPD

Mathematics

4. Nursery II schemes of work

Here are the subjects taught at this level.

Creative Art

English

Handwriting

Language Art

Mathematics

CRS

Number Concept

Physical Education

Practical Life

Pre-Science

Science

Sensorial Activity

Social Skills

Songs and Rhymes

Story

TPD

5. Nursery 3 or Kindergarten schemes of work

The curriculum has subjects taught are shared among the three terms. This is how they are distributed.

a. First term topics

Physical Development

Emotional/Affective

Cognitive

Social Devt/Financial Literacy

Creativity

b. Second term topics

Mental Development

Food and Nutrition

Citizenship

Exploration/Discovery

Financial Literacy

Water and Sanitation

c. Third term topics

The third term scheme of work for nursery 2 in Nigeria has the topics below.

Health

Exploration/Discovery

Safety

Child Protection

Issues

Scheme of work for primary school in Nigeria

The primary school syllabus in Nigeria is divided into two sections. Therefore the scheme of work for primary school is as follows.

1. Lower Basic Education curriculum structure (Primary 1-3)

Below are the subjects taught at this level.

English Studies

One Major Nigeria Language (Hausa, Igbo, or Yoruba)

Mathematics

Cultural & Creative Arts (CCA)

Arabic Language (optional)

Basic Science & Technology

Religion and National Values

2. Middle Basic Education curriculum structure (Primary 4-6)

Below are the subjects taught at this level.

English Studies

One Major (Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba)

Mathematics

Basic Science and Technology

Religion and National Values

Pre-Vocational Studies

Cultural & Creative Arts (CCA)

French Language

Arabic Language (optional)

This is all you need to know about the scheme of work for nursery and primary school in Nigeria. Most teachers would plan these activities out according to the curriculum requirements. You can also download scheme of work for nursery school in Nigeria PDF on different platforms.

