A former lawmaker in the Nigerian Senate, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the military takeover in the Republic of Niger.

On Wednesday, July 26, a live broadcast on national television in the Republic of Niger confirmed the takeover of government from estranged President Mohamed Bazoum.

Shehu Sani blamed the interference of Russia and China in the West African region as a factor for failed democracy. Photo Credit: Senator Shehu Sani

President Bazoum was reportedly captured and detained following a raid by the rebel soldiers at the presidential palace in Niamey, the nation's capital.

Meanwhile, via a tweet on Saturday, July 29, Senator Shehu Sani revealed several reasons democracy has failed in the West African region.

He stated that the rise of military coups in West Africa is due to the shrinking civic space and strangulation of democracy by the political class.

Senator Sani pointed out that the economic hardship in the region has transcended into abject poverty, thereby leading to hunger, poverty, and insecurity.

His tweet reads:

"I think there are FIVE factors that are responsible for the collapse of democratic Governments in west Africa and now giving rise to military coups.

1. Strangulation of Democracy by the political class and shrinking civil space.

2. Economic challenges that leads to widespread poverty and hunger.

3. Security challenges;the spread of terror groups and over reliance on the military.

4. Expanding Russian and Chinese influence in the economic,security and political sphere.

5.Failure of sanctions to have any meaningful impact on coupists."

He further noted that the expanding influence of China and Russia in the region has always contributed to this coup.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on social media agreed with the postulations of Senator Sani, while others think there are other reasons behind the failure of democracy in West Africa.

@tola4474 said:

"It is better for the community to do well than for the individual to do better. Africans have no idea of how a society should function. We are experiencing what Europe had over 500 years ago, we need more people to learn the classics & history. Working society is best security."

Don Pedro Ogie said:

"There's no point using unnecessary grammar. They are three major factors: 1. Corruption 2. Insecurity 3. fraudulent elections. These three pillars gave birth to the sufferings in West African. When u don't see corruption as a problem, it means u are part of the problems."

Osereme Christen Omofoma, said:

"Your number 1 and 2 are very factual. They're what gave birth to 3 to 5. When 1 and 2 are fixed, 3 to 5 would be no more without much attention. If you want to solve a problem, solve it from the root, that's all."

