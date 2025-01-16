The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to combat terrorists and their collaborators in Nigeria

The DHQ attributed the recent resurgence of terrorist attacks in the northwest and northeast to the alleged influx of foreign fighters providing reinforcement to local terror groups

Legit.ng reports that conflict has continued to roil the country’s northern and central regions, where armed groups are active

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, January 16, 2025, spoke on the recent spike in terrorist activities in some northern zones in Africa's largest democracy, Nigeria.

As reported by The Punch, Edward Buba, the director of defence media operations, disclosed that the new terrorists serve as reinforcements for their dishonourable colleagues.

The Cable also noted that Buba attributed the resurgence of attacks in Borno state to the influx of foreign agents who are strengthening the outlaws terrorising the northeast.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, General Buba stated that the situation was made worse by local collaborators disclosing troops’ movement.

The top military official said:

“The resurgence in terror attacks can be attributable to the influx of foreign fighters that come in as reinforcement for these terrorists.

“These foreign fighters are from the Sahelian Region. The other contributing factor are the local collaborators that form a support base for these terrorists.

“They serve as informants to the terrorist reporting on troop movement. In spite of the situation, troops are profoundly conscious of their role and responsibility in ending insurgency and terrorism in the nation."

Furthermore, the defence spokesperson said troops have continued to target the terrorists’ key assets, including their administrative structures, logistics, and combat capabilities.

His words:

“Wars are fought and won all over the world by destroying the enemy’s will to fight. And we are bent on achieving just that."

Lingering terrorism challenge in Nigeria

Lake Chad, which straddles Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad, serves as a hideout for Boko Haram and the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP), which use it as a base to launch attacks.

Boko Haram took up arms in 2009 to fight Western education and impose their version of Islamic law.

Some 35,000 civilians have been killed and more than two million have been displaced in the northeastern region, according to the United Nations (UN).

Apart from insurgents, there is also the challenge of gangs of criminals known as “bandits”, terrorising states like Zamfara and Katsina. These criminals engage in kidnap-for-ransom, much to the worry of helpless citizens.

ISWAP terrorists kill 6 soldiers in Borno

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DHQ confirmed that six soldiers were killed in a raid by the Islamic State/Boko Haram assailants on a military base in Borno state.

The attack was carried out by terrorists who arrived at the base in Sabon Gari, Damboa district, in trucks and on motorcycles.

Despite the loss of six personnel, the DHQ reported that 34 terrorists were killed, and 23 AK-47 weapons were recovered, along with over 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

