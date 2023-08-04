On July 25, soldiers in Niger's military detained Mohamed Bazoum, the country's president in Niamey. This eventually led to a coup that was roundly condemned.

The military coup in the Republic of Niger has brought the country into the public limelight. Members of the public who ordinarily are not interested in matters concerning the West African country now want to know more about Niger.

Nigerians are particularly interested in the coup and other things happening in Niger Republic because of the country's proximity to Nigeria.

Also, the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, headed by President Bola Tinubu, issued an ultimatum to the military junta, asking it to hand over power to the democratically elected government of Muhammed Bazoun.

The ECOWAS block said a military option is not off the table should the junta fail to hand over power.

But apart from the military coup, what are the other things that you should know about Niger? Here are the top five facts about the Niger Republic.

1. Niger Republic is landlocked

The Republic of Niger is a landlocked country in West Africa, meaning it is not connected to any ocean that is used for major economic transportation such as imports and exports.

Niger is bordered by Libya to the northeast, Chad to the east, Nigeria to the south, Benin and Burkina Faso to the southwest, Mali to the west, and Algeria to the northwest.

Niger is the largest landlocked country in West Africa.

2. Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world

Niger Republic is a very poor country with a low income per capita. In 2017, the United Nations Development Project, UNDP ranked Niger 187 on the human development index.

The ranking further worsened in 2022 as Niger is ranked 189 out of 193 countries.

Niger depends heavily on aid from donor nations and organisations.

3. Hausa is the major tribe in Niger

The Hausa is the major ethnic group in Niger. About 51% of the popular are Hausa.

Other ethnic nationalities in Niger include Zarma, Taureg, Fulani, Kanuri, Gurma and Arab.

Also, while French is the official language in Niger, Hausa is also widely spoken.

4. Niger Republic has had coups in the past

The history of Niger Republic is replete with military takeovers or attempted coups.

The country was first ruled by a military regime between 1974 to 1991. Each time a civilian government is restored, a coup comes up to topple it.

The latest happened on July 26, 2023, when the government of Mohamed Bazoum was toppled and replaced by General Abdourahmane Tchiani.

5. Niger is the 7th largest producer of uranium in the world

The major mineral resource in Niger is uranium. The West African country is listed as the 7th largest producer of uranium.

In 2021, Niger produced 2,248 tonnes of uranium and had 4.65% of the world's total exports.

Despite this rich resource, Niger estimated population of 24 million people still struggles economically.

Niger cut ties with Nigeria, USA, France and Togo

Other countries Niger cut ties with are Togo, France, and the United States of America (USA).

This is coming after the military took over power in the country and detailed President Mohamed Bazoum.

