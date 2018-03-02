Nigeria Civil Defence: structure, corps salary and rank in 2022

There are numerous paramilitary, military, and police agencies in Nigeria. These bodies serve various functions, all related to safety, law enforcement and order in one way or another. Essential among these agencies is the Nigeria Civil Defence. Commonly abbreviated as NSCDC, this federal security agency was created to help mitigate any threats and forms of attack against Nigeria and its populace. What is the civil defence salary structure in 2022?

Like other military and police bodies in Nigeria, the NSCDC has well laid out structures and systems that govern its operations.

Facts about the Nigeria Civil Defence salary structure

Here is a look at the different facts about the structure, remuneration, and training in the Nigerian paramilitary organization.

Structure of the NSCDC

Here is a look at how the NSCDC is structured. The NSCDC has a clear chain of command with positions dependent on a person's qualifications. Here is a look at the hierarchical structure of the NSCDC ranks and positions from the highest to the lowest.

Officer Level Commandant General Level 18 Deputy Commandant General Level 17 Assistant Commandant General Level 16 Chief Commander Level 15 Deputy Commander Level 14 Assistant Commander Level 13 Chief Superintendent Cadre Level 12 Superintendent Cadre Level 11 Deputy Superintendent Cadre Level 10 Assistant Superintendent Cadre I Level 9 Assistant Superintendent Cadre II Level 8 Inspectorate Cadre Level 6 to 12 Assistant Cadre Level 3 to 5

Nigerian Civil Defence salary structure

What is the salary of Civil Defence?

How much is the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps salary? An officer's remuneration on a Nigerian Civil Defence job depends on their rank and educational qualifications. For example, Higher National Diploma holders are given level 7 ranks, Bachelor's Degree holders on level 8, and master's holders on level 9. Additionally, a person's years of service also determine their rank progression.

The Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS) determines the civil defence salary structure. All salary payments made to NSCDC employees are in Nigerian Naira (₦). Here is a look at the salary of civil defence officers in 2022. The figures represent the annual salary range.

Officer Annual salary range Assistant Cadre ₦296,506 – ₦374,259 Assistant Inspectorate Cadre ₦357,385 – ₦411,454 Inspectorate Cadre ₦483,014 – ₦567,065 Assistant Superintendent Cadre II ₦858,956 – ₦986,991 Assistant Superintendent Cadre I ₦939,310 – ₦1,056,416 Deputy Superintendent Cadre II ₦1,012,562 – ₦1,143,539 Superintendent Cadre II ₦1,094,027 – ₦1,252,038 Chief Superintendent Cadre II ₦1,158,172 – ₦1,325,234 Assistant Commander ₦1,225,584 – ₦1,405,449 Deputy Commander ₦1,619,447 – ₦1,825,589 Chief Commander ₦1,759,921 – ₦1,966,281 Assistant Commandant General ₦2,272,288 – ₦2,464,560

The 6 directorates of Civil Defence Nigeria

The NSCDC is made up of six directorates: Technical Services, Operations, Intelligence and Investigation, Disaster Management, Critical Infrastructure and National Assets, and Administration.

What is the work of Nigeria Civil Defence?

Here is a look at the main functions of the NSCDC.

Maintaining peace, order and protection of the civil populace during times of emergency.

Assisting in the provision of emergency medical services, including first aid, during any period of emergency.

Giving recommendations to the minister regarding the registration of private security companies.

Inspecting the facilities of private security companies and approving or disproving them if they are not up to standard.

The agency is tasked with assisting in the decontamination and in the taking of precautionary measures during any period of emergency.

It plays a significant role in monitoring and supervising the activities carried out by private security companies.

Looking into activities that might result in the defrauding of local, state, or federal governments.

Assisting in the distribution of emergency supplies.

Providing assistance to restore and maintain order in distressed areas in any period of emergency.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps also plays roles in monitoring, investigating, and taking all the necessary measures to prevent any act of terrorism and reporting the same to the appropriate Federal Security Agency.

Providing warnings to the civilian populace in times of danger

Providing and managing shelters for civilians during periods of emergency.

Carrying out rescue operations and controlling volatile situations.

Detecting and demarcating any dangerous area.

Assisting the federal and state fire Services in fire-fighting operations.

What is the Nigerian Civil Defence logo?

The agency’s logo is a two-circle emblem with the words Civil Defence on the outer circle. Inside the logo, there is an image of an eagle atop a shape with images of an axe, an eye, and a space. Below the items are the words ‘Defending the Defenceless.’

The logo has a close resemblance with the country’s Coat of Arms.

What is the highest rank in Civil Defence?

The Commandant General (CG) is the highest-ranking officer of the NSCDC. The position is designated level 18. The office holder is usually appointed by the president.

When was the NSCDC founded?

When it was first created, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps was meant to carry out some enlightenment and educational campaigns designed to sensitize the general population on protecting themselves from danger in the case of enemy attacks.

At the time, most people living in and around Lagos had little knowledge of war and its implications. In 1984, the NSCDC was transformed into a national security agency and then underwent a major restructuring in 1988.

In 2003, an act was passed by the National Assembly giving statutory backing to the NSCDC. The act was signed into law by the then president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Is there a Nigerian Civil Defence recruitment portal?

Whenever there are job vacancies in the NSCDC, the relevant department gives NSCDC recruitment updates on the careers section of the Civil Defence website. These updates include the available positions, requirements, and application deadlines.

Is the Nigerian Civil Defence recruiting? The agency has no openings in September 2021 and is even cautioning the general populace against fraudsters purporting to have job opportunities in the NSCDC.

Who is the current Commandant-General of the NSCDC?

In February 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Abubakar Audi as the CG (Commandant General) of the NSCDC. Abubakar replaced Abdullahi Muhammadu, who retired after completing his term as the Commandant General.

What is the difference between Nigerian Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Police?

While the two bodies’ activities tend to cross at times, there are numerous differences between the country’s police department and the NSCDC. Here is a look at the police department’s main functions.

Preventing criminal activities.

Apprehending offenders.

Preserving law and order in the country.

Protecting the life and property of the citizens.

Enforcing laws and regulations.

Performing any military duties as may be required under the police act.

How much is the DSS salary in Nigeria?

The State Security Service, self-styled as the Department of State Services (DSS), is a security agency in Nigeria and one of three successor organizations to the National Security Organization. The organization has a rank and salary structure that determines how much each officer takes home per month.

A sergeant in grade 8 at the DSS receives a monthly salary of ₦75,000, while a grade 7 employee makes just over ₦50,434 before tax and pension deductions.

How long does the Civil Defence training last?

The duration of the NSCDC recruitment training is six months. The training takes place in the various NSCDC training camps across the nation.

How much is the NSCDC training allowance?

The NSCDC pays trainees a monthly allowance totalling ₦18,000.

What is the NSCDC new uniform?

In April 2022, the Nigerian Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, unveiled a new additional uniform to be added to the existing array of NSCDC uniforms. The new uniform is comprised of navy blue trousers, a white top and a red collar which distinguishes it from other security agencies.

The new uniform is expected to be worn on Tuesdays only.

NSCDC contact information

Here is a look at the NSCDC’s contact and location information.

Physical location: Beside NIS HQ, Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road, Sauka Abuja. P.M.B 301 Garki.

Beside NIS HQ, Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road, Sauka Abuja. P.M.B 301 Garki. NSCDC official website : www.nscdc.gov.ng

: www.nscdc.gov.ng Telephone: 09-2914164

09-2914164 Email address: defenders@nscdc.gov.ng

The Nigeria Civil Defence is one of the country’s essential security bodies. The body has a wide-reaching mandate related to the protection and safety of the civil populace. Like other disciplined forces, the civil defence salary is determined through a well laid-out structure.

