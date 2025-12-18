Former Nigerian senator Shehu Sani has raised concerns over Nigeria’s quest for a

A former Nigerian senator, Shehu Sani, has raised concerns about Nigeria's efforts to displace DR Congo and take their 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff spot.

The Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on penalties in the final of the African playoffs in November.

As noted by FIFA, DR Congo will face the winner of the semi-final match between Jamaica and New Caledonia in the intercontinental playoffs final in Mexico in March 2026.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation is fighting to ensure this does not happen and wants the Super Eagles to take the African slot instead.

NFF confirmed to Legit.ng that it has submitted a petition challenging the eligibility of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and others, who featured against Nigeria.

NFF claimed that the player who recently switched their international allegiance to DR Congo did not renounce their European citizenship as dictated by the Congolese constitution.

The federation argues that even though FIFA has cleared the players, the world football governing body was misled into the decision.

Sheu Sani raises concern over NFF’s petition

Former senator Shehu Sani has urged caution with Nigeria’s push to displace DR Congo from the World Cup through the ‘backdoor’ of legal technicalities.

Sani warned that it could trigger diplomatic issues because of the relationship between the United States President Donald Trump and the Central African country.

“After failing to qualify for FIFA World Cup, it’s a fact that Nigeria is fishing for evidence to disqualify DRC. We failed to qualify on the pitch, we want to qualify with technical fault. The way Mr Trump loves the President of DRC and their recent mineral deals, if we go ahead to trigger the removal of the DRC, I hope our players go get visa,” Sani wrote on his X page.

Nigerian allayed the concerns, urging the NFF to secure the spot first, before worrying about whatever implications it could bring.

@mobizo wrote:

“Of course, when we get to that bridge we will know what to do. For now NFF should kindly explore every attainable access to the World Cup o! Soccer is a game played on and off pitch, the only people that should feel shameful are the cheats that deliberately use ineligible players!”

@H2Wealth365 wrote:

“Nigeria didn't get the ticket on the pitch so we are going to court for it. If it works for politics in Nigeria, it can also work for Nigerian sports.”

@MCBidis wrote:

“Isn't it because your government is used to using technicalities to rob genuinely elected politicians? They now want to export it.”

Trump added Nigeria to the list of countries on the US travel ban list, with Senegal and Ivory Coast placed on full bans

As noted by The Athletic, FIFA has confirmed that athletes, officials, and immediate families of countries that qualified for the World Cup on the list will be excluded from the tournament.

DR Congo proves players’ eligibility

Legit.ng reported that DR Congo shared the details of their players' clearance forms from FIFA's portal, debunking the viral claims of their ineligibility.

The Congolese have been active on social media, trying to combat the narrative from Nigerians that they should be expelled from the intercontinental playoffs.

