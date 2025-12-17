Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara disclosed that his administration met about ₦600 billion in Rivers State’s coffers after the emergency rule

He said over ₦300 billion had been reserved before the emergency period and pledged full financial transparency within six months

The governor commissioned the 14 point 2 kilometre Obodhi–Ozochi Road and approved additional internal road projects

Portharcourt, Rivers state - Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed details of the state’s finances following the period of emergency rule.

The governor said his administration met about ₦600 billion in the state’s coffers on return to office.

Fubara said that prior to the emergency rule, more than ₦300 billion had been reserved, stressing that his government remains firmly committed to financial discipline and prudent management of public resources.

“Our position on accountability is clear and non-negotiable. Before the emergency period, we had set aside over ₦300 billion, and on our return, we met a balance of about ₦600 billion," the governor said.

6-month deadline for financial transparency

The governor assured residents that his administration would, within six months, present clear and verifiable records showing how public funds are being utilised across the state.

According to him, misconceptions about the handling of state resources have arisen partly because his government prefers to execute projects quietly rather than stage elaborate public flag-off ceremonies, Vanguard reported.

“We do not believe governance is about noise. Our focus is on delivery, and the results will speak louder than any ceremony," Fubara said.

Road commissioning highlights development drive

Fubara spoke during the commissioning of the 14.2-kilometre Obodhi–Ozochi Road, which links long-neglected communities in Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas.

He noted that while the newly commissioned road is significant, several other projects with wide-reaching impact are currently ongoing across Rivers state, even though they are yet to be formally unveiled.

The governor maintained that his administration’s record on accountability and transparency could not be faulted by any fair-minded observer.

Project history and expansion explained

Providing background to the Obodhi–Ozochi Road, Fubara said the project was initially conceived by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as part of efforts to mobilise political support ahead of the 2023 general elections through a former lawmaker and his then Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, Channels Television reported.

He said the assignment was effectively delivered, making it necessary not only to complete the road but to expand its scope beyond the original plan.

The project was extended by an additional 4.2 kilometres, bringing its total length to 14.2 kilometres.

The governor also approved requests from the community for the construction of internal roads to further improve access and mobility.

Call for political mobilisation

Fubara urged Edison Ehie to convert the large turnout at the commissioning ceremony into sustained political support for President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, such backing would ease the task of securing the President’s re-election, while continued infrastructure delivery would help strengthen public trust in government.

He reiterated that every available resource in Rivers state is being deployed strictly in the interest of the people, adding that the visible transformation across the state reflects responsible and people-centred governance.

Fresh political tension in Rivers

