Ivory Coast legend Salomon Kalou has sent a bold message to Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen ahead of the 2025 AFCON

The Elephants defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the 2023 continental showpiece, denying the Super Eagles their fourth title

Victor Osimhen was missing in action during the international friendly between the Pharaohs and Nigeria on Tuesday night, December 16

Chelsea legend Salomon Kalou believes Victor Osimhen will make a huge difference for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 35th edition of the continental showpiece will take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, with the Super Eagles aiming for a fourth title.

Nigeria will face Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda in Group C, with their opening match against the Taifa Stars scheduled for December 23, per ESPN.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen eyes his first AFCON title in Morocco. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Kalou speaks on Osimhen

2015 AFCON winner Salomon Kalou has tipped Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen to excel at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

According to OwnGoal, the UEFA Champions League winner said the Super Eagles star has the potential of becoming the tournament’s top goal scorer.

The former Lille star predicted that Osimhen would score early against Tanzania and Uganda in the group stage. He said:

“Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is the headline act of the AFCON. His goal-scoring abilities speak for itself and he has the mentality of carrying Nigeria into the next stages of the tournament.

“If I am to pick pne name for the highest goalscorer for the AFCON, it’s definitely going to be Osimhen. The Galatasaray forward is in incredible form, and the Super Eagles group gives him the chance to start fast.

“For the matches against Tanzania and Uganda, Victor Osimhen could score a few early goals, and once a striker like Osimhen builds momentum, he’s very hard to stop. He has the hunger, the quality, and the mentality to finish as top scorer.”

Ivory Coast legend Salomon Kalou believes Nigeria can win the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: Clive Rose.

Kalou tips Nigeria to win AFCON

Former Hertha BSC star has tipped Nigeria to win the 35th edition of the continental showpiece.

The one-time Premier League winner said the combination of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze would torment any team pitched against Nigeria. The former Feyenoord star said:

“The Super Eagles are looking stronger this year. With Osimhen leading the attack, they have one of the most feared strikers in world football.

“In addition to the pace of the Galatasaray star, Nigeria has the creativity of Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze, plus Wilfred Ndidi’s stability in midfield, and you see a team with balance and depth.

Meanwhile, Egypt beat Nigeria 2-1 in a friendly at Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday night, December 16, in the absence of Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon, per London Standard.

The Super Eagles are expected to depart Egypt for Morocco on Thursday, December 18.

NFF sets target for Eric Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF set a target for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau confirmed that the manager is mandated to reach the final, matching Nigeria's outing at the 2023 edition.

