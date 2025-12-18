A lady said she went through hell in the hands of her ex-husband, who treated her like a child and made her cry every single day

After leaving her husband and becoming happier, the lady came on social media to share her experience with netizens

According to the lady, her ex-husband used to go as far as asking her to kneel down and close her eyes like a child under punishment

A lady who left her husband and became happier has shared what she went through at the hands of h man.

Social media users are reacting after seeing the series of bad things the man used to do to his wife when they were married.

A Nigerian lady said her husband used to ask her to kneel like a child.

The divorced lady known as @glory_mine said her husband used to give her all manner of punishments as if she were a child.

For instance, Glory said her husband used to ask her to keel and close her eyes.

She said her husband would seize her phone refuse to give it back to him for many days or even weeks.

Her words:

"Giving me punishment like I'm a kid (Asking me to kneel down and close my eyes) Foolish me go do Waytin he talk. Because I don't want to disobey him. Asking his dad to always come and check on me if he's not around So I don't go out of the house Even to the market I'm not allowed to go. Asking me to always taste his food. Because he feels I might poison him. Also hitting me in presence of his friends and family members Telling me how useless I am to him. But still he won't let me go. At a point I felt like killing myself The only place I'm allowed to go, is the church And I always tell God if he can make me get out of this marriage I will be so grateful. I really can't say all I went through in that house but it was hell. I'm so grateful that I'm able to come out alive, I will not even wish my enemy to be with somebody like my ex husband."

Nigerian lady who shared how badly her ex-husband used to treat her.

Reactions as lady shares what her husband did to her

@dianagolden02 said:

"You see how the only place you are allowed to go to is the church ? Cause they know they’ll tell you to pray for your home. For something wey person open eye dey do you."

@lady pee said:

"My own worst I go soon jakpa just waiting for the perfect time when my house rent money complete from now till December I pray God help me course Lagos house money too much."

