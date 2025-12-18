An engineer has publicly disclosed the list of occupations he considers a red flag when it comes to dating a woman

The engineer, who claims he earns six figures, highlighted six occupations, including a bartender and a nurse

He gave reasons for his choice, triggering reactions among many women, who came out to dismiss his sentiment about nurses

An engineer, @kenetheengineer, earning six figures, has listed six occupations of women he would never consider dating.

The first occupation on his list was bartender.

The next occupation he listed was a nurse. According to him, nurses are extremely desensitised and highly unfaithful to their partners.

The engineer further said he won't date a hairstylist, as he can't stand his girl playing with her male customers' hair.

Other occupations he listed included flight attendants, ladies in the entertainment industry and those in the military. The list he shared on TikTok went thus:

"1. Bottle Girl/Bar tender (lol).

"2. Nurses (extremely desensitized, high infidelity).

"3. Hair stylists (my girl not finna be playin in 💇‍♀️'s hair).

"4. Flight attendants (have FA homegirls that tell me they have bfs in different states 😂).

"5. Entertainment/Music (temptation, status-driven access).

"6. Military (Deployments, distance etc.)."

Man's list triggers women

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Autumn Rose said:

"Nurses being number 2 😩. I don’t get the nurse “hate”. I honestly feel like we’re the best. Very caring. Very loving. Go above and beyond. Smart. Idk, you just have to know how to handle us I guess."

NP DOLL said:

"Nurse Practitioner here, highly sensitized and committed with 6 REASONS NOT TO DATE AN ENGINEER. 1. You’ll make your job seem more important than mine like “i dont know ball” 2. You’ll over analyze every little thing I do 3. Workaholic, bc why you bring yo laptop 💻 to dinner, ikyfl! 4. You’ll put too much precision over emotion: If I say you dont care, I dont need you mentioning the statistical probability of how much you actually DO care 🙄 .

"5. Too much data driven decisions: I dont care about sh$t based on your calculations 6. Toooooo detail oriented and you not about to be scrutinizing me on the sequence as to how I loaded the dishes in the dishwasher. NOPE. 👎🏾 WE GOOD SIR!!!!"

nikkicemone_ said:

"If somebody’s gonna cheat I don’t think the job title will stop them."

Britt Britt 🎀🫧 said:

"I’m a Nurse and I’m so sick of the FALSE NARRATIVE being painted that we are cheaters. It’s sickening."

Dr. Damion V. Bolton said:

"I love nurses because they’re usually very nurturing and caring. I be hearing these wild stories. I love me a nurse and a school teacher! I avoid attorneys and physicians they’re super busy!"

nurseshima1 said:

"Nurse’s desensitized yes….infidelity is crazy! We literally work, sleep and drink coffee to stay alive."

ilmmaxing said:

"If you center your whole dating life on the idea of getting cheated on you will speak it into existence lol."

