Ogun State is set to attract investment from a French investor who has eyes on the transport sector of the state

The investor is particularly considering investments in Ogun State's Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport, the Olokola Sea Port, and the state’s railway system

Ogun State is one of the few states that, over the years, has successfully attracted foreign investments

Dapo Abiodun, Ogun state governor has expressed readiness as French investors show interest in investing in Ogun State’s transport sector.

The French investors are targeting the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport, the Olokola Sea Port, and the state’s railway system.

French investor eyes investment in Ogun state Photo credit: nurphoto

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with the governor, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, former French Minister of Transport, said many are interested in the state. He praised the infrastructural progress in Ogun State and highlighted its attractiveness to French businesses. His words:

"We have many French companies in the sectors of transportation, logistics, and aviation eyeing opportunities in Nigeria, especially in Ogun State, which they view as a dynamic and dependable partner."

The former minister emphasized that Ogun's growing economy and high market demand make it a promising destination for international investments.

Punch reports that Jean-Baptiste revealed his visit was a follow-up to discussions held during President Bola Tinubu's state visit to France last December. Jean-Baptiste had earlier undertaken a two-day tour before the meeting where they visited the Gateway International Airport, the dry port, the seaport, and the railway system.

Ogun state excited about new investment

In his address, Governor Abiodun shed light on his administration's multimodal transport master plan aimed at enhancing the state's economy. He stated:

"We leveraged the federal government's rail infrastructure, which has guided the development of our Gateway International Airport, dry port, and the forthcoming seaport."

He further explained that the airport, situated within an aerotropolis, will include a Special Agro-Processing Zone and a Nigeria Customs and Excise Village.

Although the physical structures like the runway and control tower at the airport are largely completed, delays in the installation of navigational equipment have pushed back the commencement of commercial operations.

In his response, Jean-Baptiste praised Governor Abiodun's leadership and vision, noting that he has put together a capable team to spearhead Ogun State's development, the Nation reports.

He remarked:

"It's been six years since he took office, and the transformations have been both significant and beneficial."

Top 6 Nigerian states with most foreign investments in 2024

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed the top Nigerian states with the most foreign investments in one year.

Ogun State made the list alongside Lagos and other states as the top investment destinations for investors.

According to the report, Nigeria's capital importation amounted to about $8.75 billion between June 2023 and June 2024.

