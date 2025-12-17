The High Court of Delta State issued an ex-parte injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force from enforcing the tinted glass permit policy

The High Court of Delta state has issued an ex-parte injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force from resuming the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy across the country.

The order was granted on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, by Hon. Justice Joe Egwu of the High Court sitting in the Orogun Judicial Division of the state.

A prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, disclosed the development in a post on Facebook, describing the ruling as a significant intervention to protect citizens from alleged abuse linked to the policy.

Police barred from harassment and extortion

In the ruling, the court not only stopped the enforcement of the tinted glass permit but also restrained the police from harassing, arresting, detaining or extorting motorists and other citizens under the guise of enforcing the policy.

The injunction, according to the court, will remain in force pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit filed before it.

“The respondents are hereby restrained from enforcing the tinted glass permit policy or interfering with the rights of citizens on account of the said policy,” the court held.

Suit filed by Delta resident

The injunction followed a suit instituted by a Delta State resident, Mr Israel Joe, who approached the court to challenge the legality and manner of the proposed enforcement.

Mr Joe was represented by a legal team led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kunle Edun, alongside other counsel.

According to court documents, the applicant argued that the planned enforcement posed a threat to fundamental rights and could expose motorists to arbitrary actions by law enforcement officers.

Police announcement put on hold

The ruling effectively halted the earlier announcement by the Nigeria Police Force that it would resume enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy nationwide from 2 January 2026.

Reacting to the decision, Effiong noted that the court’s intervention had temporarily stopped the planned nationwide operation. “By this order, the police announcement on the resumption of enforcement has been put on hold,” he said.

Case remains pending

The court stressed that the order was interim in nature and would subsist until the substantive application is heard and determined.

For now, the judgment suspends any nationwide enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy, leaving the final outcome to be decided at the conclusion of the case.

Police announce date to resume tinted glass enforcement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Police Force has declared that the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy will resume on Friday, January 2, 2026, noting that there were growing security concerns across the country.

Chief Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, the Force Public Relations Officer, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday, December 15, despite the fact that the matter was still in court.

