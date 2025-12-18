Priscilla pranked her mother while she was at Pulse TV with her husband for an interview

The couple had visited the media company, where Priscilla was asked to prank her mother about her husband's upcoming show

Fans reacted to the actress's scream and what she said about the cancelled show while warning her daughter

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, aka Queen Mother, warmed the hearts of her fans with her reaction to news about her son-in-law's show in Nigeria.

The Tanzanian singer who recently visited Nigeria was scheduled to have a show in Nigeria on an undisclosed date, but while he and his wife were visiting Pulse TV, they were asked to prank Iyabo Ojo.

Fans react to what Priscilla, Juma did to Iyabo Ojo during interview.

Priscilla called her mother and pretended that her husband's show had been cancelled. Reacting, Iyabo Ojo screamed and asked why the show had been put on hold.

Priscilla responded that she didn't know, while Iyabo Ojo continued to rant about the sad news. She asked what would happen to the people who had bought tickets for the concert.

Priscilla calms her mother after the prank

Iyabo Ojo's fans praise her over her reaction to daughter's prank.

After Iyabo Ojo's initial astonishment, the brand influencer revealed that it was just a prank. She explained that she was at Pulse TV and had been asked to prank her mother.

Laughing, Iyabo Ojo joked that her daughter almost gave her high blood pressure with the prank.

Recall that while Juma Jux was performing at an event in Nigeria, Priscilla was called on stage to join him, and the crowd cheered when they saw the brand influencer.

See the Instagram video of Priscilla speaking about her mother here:

What fans said about Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans the video of mother and daughter interacting. Here are comments below:

@ sleektee reacted:

"Typical Nigerian mum behavior! Picks your call, talks to someone around her for about 3 seconds, then turns back and asks the most obvious question: “Are you calling me."

@ sudanizbabyworld commented:

"She didn’t say after all the efforts and money spent,her first concern is about the people who spent their hard earned money to buy tickets. That’s people's woman right there. She put others before her."

@niketojo shared:

"Enviable mother daughter bond, I love the two of them die, nice one Priscilla."

@tummy_hairnjewelry wrote:

"Eh ya!! She was concerned about the people that have bought tickets."

@osamudiamenomogadie said:

