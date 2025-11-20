The federal government has warned that recent comments by US on Nigeria's situation are emboldening extremist groups and distorting the security landscape

SGF George Akume dismissed claims of Christian genocide, stressing that insurgency and banditry are driven by economics, not religion

He urged unity against violent groups and called for a US partnership through intelligence and equipment, not harmful public labels

Abuja, Nigeria - The Federal Government has warned that recent statements by US President Donald Trump on Nigeria’s security challenges are emboldening violent groups.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said extremist factions are already exploiting Washington’s narratives to stage fresh attacks on soft targets.

Addressing the evolution of violent extremism, Boko Haram, ISWAP and banditry, Mr Akume said economic motives, not religion, initially propelled the conflict.

He insisted that insurgency had been significantly degraded before the latest wave of foreign commentary, which he said, though well-intentioned, has unintended consequences.

‘No genocide against Christians’ - SGF

Akume dismissed claims of genocide against Christians, saying the narrative distorts Nigeria’s security reality.

He noted that Boko Haram and ISWAP have attacked both churches and mosques, killing Christians, Muslims and traditionalists alike, while bandits in the North-West are economically driven, not religiously motivated.

According to him, framing Nigeria’s crisis as “Christian genocide” fuels sectarian tension, emboldens extremist actors, creates diplomatic friction and undermines long-standing security partnerships.

He said:

“The current misrepresentation of the crisis as ‘genocide against Christians’ fuels religious tension, emboldens extremist and criminal factions seeking to exploit sectarian narratives, creates diplomatic friction, and undermines Nigeria’s longstanding efforts to build constructive international security partnerships.

He reminded global partners that Nigeria is a secular state whose constitution prohibits adopting any religion as a national faith, adding that President Bola Tinubu’s appointments reflect a balanced representation of Christians and Muslims in the FEC and National Security Council.

“Nigeria is a secular state whose constitution prohibits the adoption of any religion as a national faith, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointments reflect the nation’s diversity, with equal representation of Christians and Muslims in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the National Security Council.

Banditry rooted in economics, not religion

Speaking on North-West insecurity, Akume said credible analyses point to competition for land and water, cattle rustling, illegal mining, kidnapping-for-ransom and rural extortion as the driving forces behind violence, not religious tensions.

He referenced the Yelewata attack in Guma LGA of Benue State, where over 100 people were killed between 13 and 14 June.

He added that “These pressures, not religious motives, explain the persistence of violence in the North-West.”

Akume said President Tinubu immediately ordered relief supplies and a census of destroyed homes to facilitate reconstruction.

Nigeria needs support

The SGF reaffirmed that the Nigerian Armed Forces have reclaimed territories once occupied by insurgents. He said the country does not need foreign troops but targeted intelligence, surveillance technology and advanced equipment from partners like the US.

Akume urged Nigerians across political, ethnic and religious divides to unite against terrorism and banditry. He emphasised that collective national resolve is crucial to eradicating violent groups.

“Now is the time to speak with one strong and united voice to confront a common enemy and eradicate terrorists, bandits, and insurgents from our national borders,” he said.

Despite its reservations, the Federal Government restated its commitment to strengthening ties with the United States based on mutual respect and shared democratic values.

Foreign factors

The SGF highlighted the fallout of the 2011 Libyan collapse and instability in Egypt, which opened corridors for extremist groups.

He said weapons moving through Al-Qaeda-linked AQIM routes into the Sahel boosted the operational strength of Boko Haram, ISWAP and later armed banditry networks.

His words:

“Weapons flowed through Al-Qaeda-linked AQIM routes into the Sahel and Nigeria, boosting the operational capacities of Boko Haram, ISWAP, and later, armed banditry networks.”

