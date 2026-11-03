Nicolas Cage revealed he has been living in hotels since a sinkhole severely damaged his $10.5 million Malibu mansion in September

The actor made the candid admission during a Los Angeles Comic-Con panel on Halloween, where he also spoke about his plans with his daughter

Cage's Malibu beachfront property was among over 30 homes affected after a sinkhole measuring 60 feet wide and 25 feet deep opened up

Nearly two months after a massive sinkhole tore through his Malibu property, Nicolas Cage has broken his silence on where he's been sleeping ever since.

The Ghost Rider actor made a candid confession at a Los Angeles Comic-Con panel on 31 October, where he opened up for the first time.

Nicolas Cage’s Malibu home was hit by a sinkhole. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/ Clint Brewer Photography/ Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"I'm currently a little bit homeless. Something happened to my house in Malibu, so I'm just sort of living in hotels," he described.

Sinkhole Wrecks Cage's $10.5 Million Beachfront Home

The sinkhole, which opened in September, measured roughly 60 feet wide and 25 feet deep and caused extensive damage to the star's $10.5 million beachfront estate.

His deck collapsed, his driveway was destroyed, and a temporary gas leak was triggered in the surrounding neighbourhood. Local officials declared an emergency and issued evacuation orders covering residents of more than 30 homes in the Malibu area.

Cage's Halloween Plans Shifted Because of the Damage

With no home to return to, even the actor's Halloween celebrations took an unconventional turn. Cage, who shares four-year-old daughter August with wife Riko Shibata, said the displacement meant no trick-or-treaters knocking at his door this year.

He explained:

"I don't have normal trick-or-treaters that I would like to enjoy tonight. I'll take my daughter out trick-or-treating somewhere in Santa Monica, but I am going to watch a movie where the director was actually nominated for Worst Director at the Razzies, called The Shining."

Cage is also father to two sons from previous relationships: Weston, 35, and Kal-El, 21.

Nicolas Cage’s sinkhole ordeal has him checking into hotels. Credit: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID

Source: Getty Images

What Fans Said About Nicolas Cage's Situation

Social media users had a range of reactions to the actor's hotel life update. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@Cornr183556 wrote:

"Gone in 60 seconds......"

@sprucespirit27 said:

"I'm more concerned for the people who are already homeless in LA. 🤷 Poor mansion of his LOL"

@DyeingBreed02 commented:

"Offensive On Its Face: Is he sleeping on sheet metal or cardboard? No. Okay. He's not homeless, even if he lost his primary residence."

@FocusedMorality replied:

"By homeless he means staying at a fancy hotel."

@OOC888INFO remarked:

"This guy has no luck lol"

Watch Nicholas Cage's speech on YouTube below:

How Nicholas Cage met his wife Riko Shibata

Legit.ng reported on Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage’s relationship, from their first meeting in Japan to their Las Vegas wedding and family life.

A pair of pet sugar gliders helped spark their romance, while a FaceTime proposal during the pandemic brought them together after six months apart.

Source: Legit.ng