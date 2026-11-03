A medical report from Federal Medical Centre Umuahia revealed that Doris Ogala has severe anaemia linked to a fibroid condition

The 30-year-old gubernatorial aspirant is said to be experiencing prolonged bleeding from a surgical wound while in detention

Fans and supporters took to social media to express worry over her health and call for her release

Concerns have erupted online over the health of Doris Ogala, a gubernatorial aspirant who is reportedly suffering from a serious medical condition while in detention.

A medical report from the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, dated 5 June 2026, identified the patient as Umezurike Doris Uzunma Ogala, 30, and detailed a diagnosis of severe anaemia secondary to a submucous myoma, commonly known as a fibroid.

Doris Ogala is allegedly facing some health issues while being remanded over her case with Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit@dorisogala

Source: Instagram

The document, signed by Dr Ifediora Arinze, stated that she was referred to the facility with prolonged personal part bleeding, weakness, fever, and restlessness, and that her condition was traced to a myomectomy procedure she underwent on 2 April 2025 at a private clinic.

According to the report, she was admitted, treated, and eventually discharged following significant improvement. Medical advice included abstaining from strenuous activity for six months and attending fortnightly follow-up appointments

The actress was listed as being managed as an outpatient at the time the document was issued.

Doris Ogala's fans are worried about her safety as she allegedly battles health issues while being remanded. Photo credit@dorisogala

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala: Gubernatorial aspirant's detention sparks outrage

The post sharing the medical report of Doris Ogala drew sharp reactions from social media users who questioned why someone in her condition remained in custody.

Many followers expressed that the judicial process was being weaponised against her rather than applied fairly.

The post accompanying the document read:

"Doris Ogala is reportedly bleeding from an old surgical wound while in detention. She should be receiving urgent medical attention, not going through further suffering. This is totally wrong and unjust. Our judicial system should never be used as a weapon of revenge."

Here is the Instagram post about the actress's and politician's health:

Fans react to Doris Ogala's situation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iamkingdinero1 commented:

"They know she will win the election so they are trying to silence her and break her spirit like they did to Nelson Mandela"

@heisartistic wrote: "Dis kind party sef……dem don break presidential candidate leg, governorship aspirant dey go prison back to back."

@man__ona_mission said:

"My people leave health matters focus on age... From prison to government house"

@the_womanking1 shared:

"YOU DON'T HAVE TO LIKE DORIS TO RESPECT HER COURAGE! I may not be a fan of Doris Ogala, and we may not agree on everything, but one thing I will never do is ridicule a woman simply because she has decided to step into the political arena and aspire to become a governor."

@papytrula reacted:

"Na my governor be that o, make una no take am play o, she deserves my 1 vote, Alex Otti can take 10 million votes."

@elena__crown_ commented:

"Nobody want gree old even again."

Video of Doris Ogala being remanded trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing Nollywood actress Doris Ogala being taken from the courtroom to prison surfaced online on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. In the viral footage, the actress was seen carrying her bag on her head while making a defiant remark, declaring that she feared Jesus rather than prison.

The video generated widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians sharing different opinions about her remand. While some expressed sympathy for the actress, others weighed in on her courtroom experience and the circumstances surrounding her detention.

Source: Legit.ng