Germany's government published a list of grounds on which authorities can legally refuse to issue a passport to an applicant

The reasons range from security threats and drug trade to avoiding family support payments and military service obligations

Applicants who plan to commit terrorism-related offences under Section 89a of Germany's Criminal Code also face passport denial

Germany has made public the conditions under which it may refuse to grant a passport, outlining ten specific grounds that could lead to a rejected application.

The German government stated that passport applications can be turned down when authorities have reasonable grounds to believe an applicant intends to break the country's laws or act against its interests. Below are the ten reasons Germany may deny a passport.

Germany outlines 10 situations that can lead to refusal of German passport. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RALF HIRSCHBERGER/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Germany: grounds for passport refusal

1. Posing a security threat: An applicant who authorities believe may endanger Germany's internal or external security, or harm other significant national interests, can be denied a passport.

2. Fleeing prosecution or punishment: If an applicant intends to leave Germany to avoid an active criminal case, a court sentence, or a legally ordered detention or correctional measure, their application can be refused.

3. Plans to violate drug laws: Authorities can reject an application if they have reason to believe the applicant intends to import, export, transport, or sell illegal substances in breach of German drug legislation.

4. Evading taxes or trade regulations: An applicant who plans to escape tax obligations, circumvent customs rules, or seriously breach restrictions on the movement of goods across borders may be denied travel documents.

5. Avoiding family financial obligations: If an applicant intends to flee a legal duty to provide financial support to a dependent, such as a child or spouse, that alone can serve as grounds for refusal.

Germany: Military service and terrorism-related refusals

6. Joining a foreign military without authorisation:** Intending to serve in another country's armed forces without the required official approval from German authorities is a recognised basis for passport denial.

7. Leaving Germany without military registration permission:** An applicant subject to compulsory military registration who plans to remain outside Germany for more than three months without approval from the relevant military authority can be refused.

8. Departing without required military service clearance:** Those obligated to complete military service who intend to leave Germany without the necessary authorisation also risk having their passport application denied.

9. Leaving without permission as a conscientious objector:** An applicant who has officially refused military service on grounds of conscience and plans to stay abroad for more than three months without approval from the relevant civilian service authority faces potential refusal.

10. Planning a serious terrorism-related offence: Any applicant who intends to carry out an act covered by Section 89a of Germany's Criminal Code, which addresses the preparation of serious acts of violence threatening the state, will be denied a passport.

UK announces fees for 10-year British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published the official fees for obtaining a first adult passport in 2026, with applicants able to choose between online and paper applications.

The online application costs £102, while the paper application attracts a fee of £115.50. The 10-year passport is available to eligible British nationals aged 16 and above who meet the requirements.

Source: Legit.ng