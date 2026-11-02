US Ambassador Ervin Massinga addressed visa holders directly in a 2-minute, 31-second video posted from the US Embassy in Addis Ababa

Massinga warned that travellers who have previously misused visas should not expect to receive new ones from the United States

The ambassador stressed that a US visa is a privilege, not a right, and that immigration laws carry real consequences

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Washington, USA - The United States (US) Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ervin Massinga, has put visa holders on notice, warning that anyone who breaks immigration rules risks being permanently shut out of future US travel opportunities.

Massinga delivered the warning in a video posted on Thursday, October 28, through the official account of the US Embassy in Addis Ababa. Addressing travellers directly, he made clear that the US government monitors how its visas are used and responds accordingly.

Donald Trump-led US warns travellers that misusing US visas could affect their chances of obtaining new ones. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Massinga's warning to visa holders

The ambassador's message left little room for ambiguity. He told visa holders that compliance is the condition under which they remain welcome in the United States.

"My message to you is simple: use your visa correctly, and we welcome you. If you or your family have misused visas in the past, or attempt to misuse one, you should not expect a new one," he said.

Furthermore, Massinga reminded applicants and current visa holders that access to the United States is not guaranteed to anyone.

"Remember, a visa is a privilege, not a right. We take our immigration laws seriously, and so should you," he added.

What the warning means for travellers

The ambassador's remarks signal that past immigration violations, whether by an individual or members of their household, can affect future visa applications. His reference to family members suggests that misuse by a relative may also be taken into account when new applications are reviewed.

The statement reinforces the United States' broader stance on immigration compliance, making clear that entry into the country depends not only on meeting application requirements but on how previous visas were used after entry was granted.

Watch Ambassador Massinga's message on using the U.S. visa the right way below via the X post:

Read more on US visa applications

US imposes two-year visa rule on Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US rule announced that some exchange visitors from 12 West African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, must return home for two years after their programmes. The requirement applies when both their country and field of study or work appear on the Exchange Visitor Skills List.

Until they meet the two-year rule, they cannot apply for an immigrant visa, a green card or certain changes to their US immigration status. A waiver is possible only in specific cases, such as exceptional hardship to a US citizen spouse or child.

Source: Legit.ng