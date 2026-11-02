US Releases Fresh Message on How Immigrants, Family Members Can Use Visas the Right Way
- US Ambassador Ervin Massinga addressed visa holders directly in a 2-minute, 31-second video posted from the US Embassy in Addis Ababa
- Massinga warned that travellers who have previously misused visas should not expect to receive new ones from the United States
- The ambassador stressed that a US visa is a privilege, not a right, and that immigration laws carry real consequences
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.
Washington, USA - The United States (US) Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ervin Massinga, has put visa holders on notice, warning that anyone who breaks immigration rules risks being permanently shut out of future US travel opportunities.
Massinga delivered the warning in a video posted on Thursday, October 28, through the official account of the US Embassy in Addis Ababa. Addressing travellers directly, he made clear that the US government monitors how its visas are used and responds accordingly.
Massinga's warning to visa holders
The ambassador's message left little room for ambiguity. He told visa holders that compliance is the condition under which they remain welcome in the United States.
"My message to you is simple: use your visa correctly, and we welcome you. If you or your family have misused visas in the past, or attempt to misuse one, you should not expect a new one," he said.
Furthermore, Massinga reminded applicants and current visa holders that access to the United States is not guaranteed to anyone.
"Remember, a visa is a privilege, not a right. We take our immigration laws seriously, and so should you," he added.
What the warning means for travellers
The ambassador's remarks signal that past immigration violations, whether by an individual or members of their household, can affect future visa applications. His reference to family members suggests that misuse by a relative may also be taken into account when new applications are reviewed.
The statement reinforces the United States' broader stance on immigration compliance, making clear that entry into the country depends not only on meeting application requirements but on how previous visas were used after entry was granted.
Watch Ambassador Massinga's message on using the U.S. visa the right way below via the X post:
Read more on US visa applications
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US imposes two-year visa rule on Nigerians
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US rule announced that some exchange visitors from 12 West African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, must return home for two years after their programmes. The requirement applies when both their country and field of study or work appear on the Exchange Visitor Skills List.
Until they meet the two-year rule, they cannot apply for an immigrant visa, a green card or certain changes to their US immigration status. A waiver is possible only in specific cases, such as exceptional hardship to a US citizen spouse or child.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.