Visas of many international students in the United States have been cancelled by the US government

The foreign students have been formed and warned to leave US with the assurance that they will be fished out

The Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained the reason for cancelling visas of foreign students

United States - President Donald Trump-led administration has began aggressively revoking student visas forcing Nigerian and hundreds of international students to leave the United States of America (USA).

The Department of Homeland Security has warned international students not to remain in United States.

US govt says visa cancellations is targeted at individuals whose poses “serious foreign policy consequences.” Photo credit: Andrew Hanik/Getty Images

According to Vanguard, immigration lawyer Nicole Micheroni, shared the email where the warning was being issued to international students.

“Do not attempt to remain in the United States. The federal government will find you,”

A lawyer Dustin Baxter, has sued the US government on behalf of more than 100 affected students.

Baxter said some of the students targeted never were protesters and or charged with a crime.

“Not only would they revoke the person’s student visa – even if there was no conviction, if there was just an arrest, and sometimes there wasn’t even an arrest, there was just an encounter and maybe a ticket – they would revoke the student visa,”

According to some foreign students, the first notice they received about their visa revocation was not from ICE but their school.

Meanwhile, many universities got no formal notice of their students' visa revocations and found out only by seeing a student's name in government records,

US school officials disclosed that many universities got no formal notice of their students’ visa revocations.

American universities found out only by seeing a student’s name in government records.

An immigration attorney said that marks a major change from the way that system historically has been used.

The president-elect of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Jeff Joseph, said:

“Up until Trump took office, it was really up to the designated school officers to initiate that revocation in SEVIS,”

“What we’re seeing now is that ICE is doing it themselves.”

The Secretary of State Marco Rubio said visa cancellations is targeted at individuals whose presence poses “serious foreign policy consequences.”

The State Department has stated it has “broad authority” to revoke visas at any time and warned that monitoring continues even after issuance.

“We continuously check visa holders… and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t [follow the rules].”

US announces 4 new requirements for visa interviews

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced four major requirements for Nigerians applying for its visa interviews.

These four announcements were disclosed on the commission's website on Friday, April 11, adding that they will take effect on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

According to the US Mission in Nigeria, interested applicants are to adhere to the requirements to avoid unwanted consequences.

Source: Legit.ng