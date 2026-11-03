The UK Home Office published its 2026 Global Universities List for the HPI visa on Sumday, November 1, 2026

The list covers institutions from the US, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Canada and several European countries

No university from Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria, or any other African country appears on the 2026 HPI visa list

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom's Home Office has published the 2026 edition of its Global Universities List for the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, covering qualifications awarded between Sunday, November 1, 2026, and October 31, 2027, with no African university making the cut.

The HPI visa route allows graduates of qualifying universities outside the UK to live and work in Britain without needing a prior job offer or employer sponsorship. To be eligible, graduates must have obtained their degree from an institution appearing on the Home Office's published list and must also satisfy separate English-language and financial requirements.

The UK Home Office publishes its 2026 HPI visa university list, excluding all African institutions. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

Which countries feature on 2026 list?

The United States holds the largest share of entries on the list, with institutions such as Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Yale University, Princeton University and the University of California system all included.

Several Asian countries are also well represented. Chinese institutions on the list include Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University and Zhejiang University. South Korean entries include Seoul National University and KAIST, while Japan's Kyoto University and Singapore's National University also feature.

Australia appears through institutions such as the Australian National University, Monash University, the University of Melbourne, the University of New South Wales and the University of Queensland. Germany, France, the Netherlands and Canada round out the regional spread of eligible universities.

The UK HPI visa offers eligible foreign graduates a route to live and work in Britain without a job offer. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Why are African universities excluded?

Despite the list spanning multiple continents, not a single institution from Nigeria or anywhere else on the African continent appears in the 2026 publication. This means graduates of African universities remain ineligible for the HPI visa route, regardless of the academic standing of their institutions at home.

The HPI visa is seen as one of the more accessible UK immigration routes for international graduates, given that it removes the requirement for employer sponsorship. However, inclusion on the global list is a prerequisite that Nigerian graduates currently cannot meet through local institutions alone.

The full list of the 82 universities is highlighted below:

Aarhus University — Denmark Australian National University (ANU) — Australia Boston University — United States Brown University — United States California Institute of Technology (Caltech) — United States Carnegie Mellon University — United States City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) — Hong Kong Columbia University — United States Cornell University — United States Delft University of Technology — Netherlands Duke University — United States EPFL – École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne — Switzerland ETH Zurich — Switzerland Fudan University — China Harbin Institute of Technology — China Harvard University — United States Heidelberg University (Universität Heidelberg) — Germany Institut Polytechnique de Paris — France Johns Hopkins University — United States Karolinska Institute — Sweden Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) — South Korea KU Leuven — Belgium Kyoto University — Japan Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — United States McGill University — Canada Monash University — Australia Nanjing University — China Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) — Singapore National University of Singapore (NUS) — Singapore New York University (NYU) — United States Northwestern University — United States Ohio State University, Columbus — United States Peking University — China Princeton University — United States PSL University (Paris Sciences et Lettres) — France Purdue University – West Lafayette — United States Seoul National University — South Korea Shanghai Jiao Tong University — China Sorbonne University — France Stanford University — United States Technical University of Munich — Germany The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) — Hong Kong The Hong Kong Polytechnic University — Hong Kong The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology — Hong Kong Tour Colleges The University of Hong Kong — Hong Kong The University of Melbourne — Australia The University of New South Wales (UNSW) — Australia The University of Queensland — Australia The University of Texas at Austin — United States The University of Tokyo — Japan Tsinghua University — China Université Paris-Saclay (Paris-Saclay University) — France University of Amsterdam — Netherlands University of Bonn — Germany University of British Columbia — Canada University of California, Berkeley (UCB) — United States University of California, Irvine — United States University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) — United States University of California, San Diego (UCSD) — United States University of California, Santa Barbara — United States University of Chicago — United States University of Copenhagen — Denmark University of Groningen — Netherlands University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — United States University of Michigan-Ann Arbor — United States University of Minnesota — United States University of Munich (LMU Munich) — Germany University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — United States University of Pennsylvania — United States University of Science and Technology of China — China University of Southern California — United States University of Sydney — Australia University of Toronto — Canada University of Washington — United States University of Wisconsin-Madison — United States University of Zurich — Switzerland Uppsala University — Sweden Vanderbilt University — United States Washington University in St Louis — United States Yale University — United States Yonsei University — listed as Japan in the Home Office table Tour Colleges Zhejiang University — China

UK lists over 30 visa routes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK Home Office has published a detailed consultation document listing more than 30 visa routes through which migrants can qualify for permanent residency, also known as indefinite leave to remain (ILR), under a reformed settlement framework.

The document, presented to Parliament by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, confirms that out of nearly 70 immigration routes within the UK's Immigration Rules, approximately 40 lead to settlement.

Source: Legit.ng