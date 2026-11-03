UK HPI Visa 2026 List Excludes All African Universities
- The UK Home Office published its 2026 Global Universities List for the HPI visa on Sumday, November 1, 2026
- The list covers institutions from the US, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Canada and several European countries
- No university from Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria, or any other African country appears on the 2026 HPI visa list
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.
London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom's Home Office has published the 2026 edition of its Global Universities List for the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, covering qualifications awarded between Sunday, November 1, 2026, and October 31, 2027, with no African university making the cut.
The HPI visa route allows graduates of qualifying universities outside the UK to live and work in Britain without needing a prior job offer or employer sponsorship. To be eligible, graduates must have obtained their degree from an institution appearing on the Home Office's published list and must also satisfy separate English-language and financial requirements.
Which countries feature on 2026 list?
The United States holds the largest share of entries on the list, with institutions such as Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Yale University, Princeton University and the University of California system all included.
Several Asian countries are also well represented. Chinese institutions on the list include Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University and Zhejiang University. South Korean entries include Seoul National University and KAIST, while Japan's Kyoto University and Singapore's National University also feature.
Australia appears through institutions such as the Australian National University, Monash University, the University of Melbourne, the University of New South Wales and the University of Queensland. Germany, France, the Netherlands and Canada round out the regional spread of eligible universities.
Why are African universities excluded?
Despite the list spanning multiple continents, not a single institution from Nigeria or anywhere else on the African continent appears in the 2026 publication. This means graduates of African universities remain ineligible for the HPI visa route, regardless of the academic standing of their institutions at home.
The HPI visa is seen as one of the more accessible UK immigration routes for international graduates, given that it removes the requirement for employer sponsorship. However, inclusion on the global list is a prerequisite that Nigerian graduates currently cannot meet through local institutions alone.
The full list of the 82 universities is highlighted below:
- Aarhus University — Denmark
- Australian National University (ANU) — Australia
- Boston University — United States
- Brown University — United States
- California Institute of Technology (Caltech) — United States
- Carnegie Mellon University — United States
- City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) — Hong Kong
- Columbia University — United States
- Cornell University — United States
- Delft University of Technology — Netherlands
- Duke University — United States
- EPFL – École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne — Switzerland
- ETH Zurich — Switzerland
- Fudan University — China
- Harbin Institute of Technology — China
- Harvard University — United States
- Heidelberg University (Universität Heidelberg) — Germany
- Institut Polytechnique de Paris — France
- Johns Hopkins University — United States
- Karolinska Institute — Sweden
- Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) — South Korea
- KU Leuven — Belgium
- Kyoto University — Japan
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — United States
- McGill University — Canada
- Monash University — Australia
- Nanjing University — China
- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) — Singapore
- National University of Singapore (NUS) — Singapore
- New York University (NYU) — United States
- Northwestern University — United States
- Ohio State University, Columbus — United States
- Peking University — China
- Princeton University — United States
- PSL University (Paris Sciences et Lettres) — France
- Purdue University – West Lafayette — United States
- Seoul National University — South Korea
- Shanghai Jiao Tong University — China
- Sorbonne University — France
- Stanford University — United States
- Technical University of Munich — Germany
- The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) — Hong Kong
- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University — Hong Kong
- The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology — Hong Kong Tour Colleges
- The University of Hong Kong — Hong Kong
- The University of Melbourne — Australia
- The University of New South Wales (UNSW) — Australia
- The University of Queensland — Australia
- The University of Texas at Austin — United States
- The University of Tokyo — Japan
- Tsinghua University — China
- Université Paris-Saclay (Paris-Saclay University) — France
- University of Amsterdam — Netherlands
- University of Bonn — Germany
- University of British Columbia — Canada
- University of California, Berkeley (UCB) — United States
- University of California, Irvine — United States
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) — United States
- University of California, San Diego (UCSD) — United States
- University of California, Santa Barbara — United States
- University of Chicago — United States
- University of Copenhagen — Denmark
- University of Groningen — Netherlands
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — United States
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor — United States
- University of Minnesota — United States
- University of Munich (LMU Munich) — Germany
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — United States
- University of Pennsylvania — United States
- University of Science and Technology of China — China
- University of Southern California — United States
- University of Sydney — Australia
- University of Toronto — Canada
- University of Washington — United States
- University of Wisconsin-Madison — United States
- University of Zurich — Switzerland
- Uppsala University — Sweden
- Vanderbilt University — United States
- Washington University in St Louis — United States
- Yale University — United States
- Yonsei University — listed as Japan in the Home Office table Tour Colleges
- Zhejiang University — China
UK lists over 30 visa routes
Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK Home Office has published a detailed consultation document listing more than 30 visa routes through which migrants can qualify for permanent residency, also known as indefinite leave to remain (ILR), under a reformed settlement framework.
The document, presented to Parliament by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, confirms that out of nearly 70 immigration routes within the UK's Immigration Rules, approximately 40 lead to settlement.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.