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UK HPI Visa 2026 List Excludes All African Universities
Europe

UK HPI Visa 2026 List Excludes All African Universities

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
5 min read
  • The UK Home Office published its 2026 Global Universities List for the HPI visa on Sumday, November 1, 2026
  • The list covers institutions from the US, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Canada and several European countries
  • No university from Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria, or any other African country appears on the 2026 HPI visa list

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom's Home Office has published the 2026 edition of its Global Universities List for the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, covering qualifications awarded between Sunday, November 1, 2026, and October 31, 2027, with no African university making the cut.

The HPI visa route allows graduates of qualifying universities outside the UK to live and work in Britain without needing a prior job offer or employer sponsorship. To be eligible, graduates must have obtained their degree from an institution appearing on the Home Office's published list and must also satisfy separate English-language and financial requirements.

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The UK Home Office releases its 2026 High Potential Individual visa university list, with no African institution included among the eligible universities.
The UK Home Office publishes its 2026 HPI visa university list, excluding all African institutions. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor
Source: UGC

Which countries feature on 2026 list?

The United States holds the largest share of entries on the list, with institutions such as Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Yale University, Princeton University and the University of California system all included.

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Several Asian countries are also well represented. Chinese institutions on the list include Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University and Zhejiang University. South Korean entries include Seoul National University and KAIST, while Japan's Kyoto University and Singapore's National University also feature.

Australia appears through institutions such as the Australian National University, Monash University, the University of Melbourne, the University of New South Wales and the University of Queensland. Germany, France, the Netherlands and Canada round out the regional spread of eligible universities.

The UK High Potential Individual visa allows eligible international graduates to live and work in Britain without employer sponsorship.
The UK HPI visa offers eligible foreign graduates a route to live and work in Britain without a job offer. Credit: Novatis
Source: Getty Images

Why are African universities excluded?

Despite the list spanning multiple continents, not a single institution from Nigeria or anywhere else on the African continent appears in the 2026 publication. This means graduates of African universities remain ineligible for the HPI visa route, regardless of the academic standing of their institutions at home.

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The HPI visa is seen as one of the more accessible UK immigration routes for international graduates, given that it removes the requirement for employer sponsorship. However, inclusion on the global list is a prerequisite that Nigerian graduates currently cannot meet through local institutions alone.

The full list of the 82 universities is highlighted below:

  1. Aarhus University — Denmark
  2. Australian National University (ANU) — Australia
  3. Boston University — United States
  4. Brown University — United States
  5. California Institute of Technology (Caltech) — United States
  6. Carnegie Mellon University — United States
  7. City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) — Hong Kong
  8. Columbia University — United States
  9. Cornell University — United States
  10. Delft University of Technology — Netherlands
  11. Duke University — United States
  12. EPFL – École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne — Switzerland
  13. ETH Zurich — Switzerland
  14. Fudan University — China
  15. Harbin Institute of Technology — China
  16. Harvard University — United States
  17. Heidelberg University (Universität Heidelberg) — Germany
  18. Institut Polytechnique de Paris — France
  19. Johns Hopkins University — United States
  20. Karolinska Institute — Sweden
  21. Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) — South Korea
  22. KU Leuven — Belgium
  23. Kyoto University — Japan
  24. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — United States
  25. McGill University — Canada
  26. Monash University — Australia
  27. Nanjing University — China
  28. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) — Singapore
  29. National University of Singapore (NUS) — Singapore
  30. New York University (NYU) — United States
  31. Northwestern University — United States
  32. Ohio State University, Columbus — United States
  33. Peking University — China
  34. Princeton University — United States
  35. PSL University (Paris Sciences et Lettres) — France
  36. Purdue University – West Lafayette — United States
  37. Seoul National University — South Korea
  38. Shanghai Jiao Tong University — China
  39. Sorbonne University — France
  40. Stanford University — United States
  41. Technical University of Munich — Germany
  42. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) — Hong Kong
  43. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University — Hong Kong
  44. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology — Hong Kong Tour Colleges
  45. The University of Hong Kong — Hong Kong
  46. The University of Melbourne — Australia
  47. The University of New South Wales (UNSW) — Australia
  48. The University of Queensland — Australia
  49. The University of Texas at Austin — United States
  50. The University of Tokyo — Japan
  51. Tsinghua University — China
  52. Université Paris-Saclay (Paris-Saclay University) — France
  53. University of Amsterdam — Netherlands
  54. University of Bonn — Germany
  55. University of British Columbia — Canada
  56. University of California, Berkeley (UCB) — United States
  57. University of California, Irvine — United States
  58. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) — United States
  59. University of California, San Diego (UCSD) — United States
  60. University of California, Santa Barbara — United States
  61. University of Chicago — United States
  62. University of Copenhagen — Denmark
  63. University of Groningen — Netherlands
  64. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — United States
  65. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor — United States
  66. University of Minnesota — United States
  67. University of Munich (LMU Munich) — Germany
  68. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — United States
  69. University of Pennsylvania — United States
  70. University of Science and Technology of China — China
  71. University of Southern California — United States
  72. University of Sydney — Australia
  73. University of Toronto — Canada
  74. University of Washington — United States
  75. University of Wisconsin-Madison — United States
  76. University of Zurich — Switzerland
  77. Uppsala University — Sweden
  78. Vanderbilt University — United States
  79. Washington University in St Louis — United States
  80. Yale University — United States
  81. Yonsei University — listed as Japan in the Home Office table Tour Colleges
  82. Zhejiang University — China

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UK lists over 30 visa routes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK Home Office has published a detailed consultation document listing more than 30 visa routes through which migrants can qualify for permanent residency, also known as indefinite leave to remain (ILR), under a reformed settlement framework.

The document, presented to Parliament by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, confirms that out of nearly 70 immigration routes within the UK's Immigration Rules, approximately 40 lead to settlement.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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