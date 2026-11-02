UK and Nigeria announce 3-year plan that will affect some travellers.

The UK and Nigeria signed a three-year programme of enhanced cooperation against Organised Immigration Crime during President Tinubu's state visit to the UK

The plan targets visa fraud, irregular migration, and document verification, with both countries committing to tighter border security measures

Both governments also agreed to deepen cooperation on deportations, data sharing, extradition, under the wide-ranging agreement

The United Kingdom and Nigeria formally launched a three-year cooperation programme targeting Organised Immigration Crime (OIC), with details of the plan published in a joint communiqué by the UK Home Office on October 16, 2026.

The programme was first announced during President Bola Tinubu's state visit to the UK in March 2026, when Nigeria's Federal Minister of Interior and the UK Home Secretary signed a joint statement committing both governments to enhanced collaboration.

UK and Nigeria announce a new three-year cooperation plan. Photo credit: Museum of The Prime Minister.

Source: UGC

The annual Migration, Justice, and Home Affairs (MJHA) dialogue held on October 6, 2026 in London then built on that commitment, with senior officials from both countries agreeing on concrete next steps.

What the 3-Year Plan Covers

At its core, the three-year programme is designed to crack down on criminal networks that exploit irregular migration routes and engage in visa fraud.

Both governments agreed to strengthen document verification processes for visa applications, expand operational cooperation between their respective agencies, and invest in joint research and analysis on migration threats.

New Nigerian border management systems will also receive technical support from the UK side.

Beyond border security, the plan addresses the return and reintegration of individuals without lawful status in either country.

The UK described deportations as a top government priority, and both sides committed to safe, dignified processes.

A joint reintegration conference is scheduled for early 2027, where information-sharing arrangements to support returnees will also be discussed.

The UK Home Office's 2nd Permanent Secretary said at the dialogue:

"We should leave this room with renewed determination: to tackle visa fraud, strengthen the security of our shared visa arrangements, and deepen cooperation against drugs and organised crime."

Nigeria's Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the dialogue must cover both enforcement and legal migration opportunities, saying:

"Migration remains one of the most important and visible aspects of the UK-Nigeria relationship."

Broader Security Commitments

The two countries also agreed to work more closely on extradition, with both sides committing to faster processing of requests so that criminals cannot escape accountability across borders.

On asset recovery, both governments pledged direct engagement through law enforcement agencies on cases of mutual interest.

The next MJHA dialogue is scheduled to take place in Nigeria in 2027, where both countries will review progress on the commitments made under the current plan.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng