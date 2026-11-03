Iran Erects 'We Will Kill Trump' Billboards Across Tehran
- Iran put up large billboards and banners in Tehran on Tuesday, November 3, openly threatening US President Donald Trump's life
- The displays appeared in busy public squares and featured paintings and exhibitions mocking Trump amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two countries
- Iran's state-sponsored billboard culture dates to the 1979 Islamic revolution and has intensified since the war began in February 2026
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Tehran, Iran - Iran escalated its public rhetoric against US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 3, erecting a towering billboard in Tehran's Enghelab Square that read "We will kill Trump," showing the American president behind bars with his head bowed.
As reported by Arab News, the billboard was one of several new displays that went up across the Iranian capital, including an open-air exhibition in Tajrish Square in northern Tehran featuring paintings of Trump.
The Times of Israel also noted the update.
One painting showed him with his face bloodied on the ground, a foot pressing down on his head. Another used a bomb to obscure his face, in what appeared to be a reference to Belgian surrealist René Magritte's 1964 work "The Son of Man." A life-sized replica of a jail cell was also erected nearby, with an actor impersonating Trump spending the day inside while a screen beside it showed footage of damage from US strikes on Iran.
Iran vs US: Billboards surge since February war
The new displays follow a pattern that intensified after fighting broke out on February 28, when US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, billboards and murals mocking Trump and pledging revenge have appeared regularly on Tehran's streets.
Iran accuses Trump of deliberately targeting civilian sites during the conflict, among them a school and a wedding ceremony, with the attacks reportedly killing dozens of people, including women and children.
State-backed public art has been central to Iran's political messaging since the 1979 Islamic revolution, serving to honour allies, celebrate military figures, and direct warnings at adversaries, chiefly the United States and Israel.
US vs Iran: Diplomatic talks continue
Despite the inflammatory displays, diplomatic activity has been picking up in recent days, with both sides under pressure to prevent a return to active fighting that has already driven prices up globally and spread instability across the region.
Trump, who faced crucial US midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, amid voter discontent linked in part to the ongoing Iran war, said that a deal "could happen."
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UAE to unlock billions of dollars for Iran
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran, four sources said, in a tactical shift after weeks of Iranian attacks on the wealthy Gulf Arab state during the US-Israeli war with the Islamic Republic.
Word of the move by the UAE to seek de-escalation, which has not been previously reported, coincides with the final stages of broader negotiations between Tehran and Washington on ending the war, talks that diplomats say could involve the release of tens of billions of dollars in Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks under US sanctions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.