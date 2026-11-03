Iran put up large billboards and banners in Tehran on Tuesday, November 3, openly threatening US President Donald Trump's life

The displays appeared in busy public squares and featured paintings and exhibitions mocking Trump amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two countries

Iran's state-sponsored billboard culture dates to the 1979 Islamic revolution and has intensified since the war began in February 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Tehran, Iran - Iran escalated its public rhetoric against US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 3, erecting a towering billboard in Tehran's Enghelab Square that read "We will kill Trump," showing the American president behind bars with his head bowed.

As reported by Arab News, the billboard was one of several new displays that went up across the Iranian capital, including an open-air exhibition in Tajrish Square in northern Tehran featuring paintings of Trump.

Iran unveils huge billboard with threat against Trump’s life. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Times of Israel also noted the update.

One painting showed him with his face bloodied on the ground, a foot pressing down on his head. Another used a bomb to obscure his face, in what appeared to be a reference to Belgian surrealist René Magritte's 1964 work "The Son of Man." A life-sized replica of a jail cell was also erected nearby, with an actor impersonating Trump spending the day inside while a screen beside it showed footage of damage from US strikes on Iran.

Iran vs US: Billboards surge since February war

The new displays follow a pattern that intensified after fighting broke out on February 28, when US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, billboards and murals mocking Trump and pledging revenge have appeared regularly on Tehran's streets.

Iran accuses Trump of deliberately targeting civilian sites during the conflict, among them a school and a wedding ceremony, with the attacks reportedly killing dozens of people, including women and children.

State-backed public art has been central to Iran's political messaging since the 1979 Islamic revolution, serving to honour allies, celebrate military figures, and direct warnings at adversaries, chiefly the United States and Israel.

US vs Iran: Diplomatic talks continue

Despite the inflammatory displays, diplomatic activity has been picking up in recent days, with both sides under pressure to prevent a return to active fighting that has already driven prices up globally and spread instability across the region.

Trump, who faced crucial US midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, amid voter discontent linked in part to the ongoing Iran war, said that a deal "could happen."

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UAE to unlock billions of dollars for Iran

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran, four sources said, in a tactical shift after weeks ​of Iranian attacks on the wealthy Gulf Arab state during the US-Israeli war with the Islamic Republic.

Word of the move by the UAE to seek de-escalation, which has not been previously reported, coincides with ‌the final stages of broader negotiations between Tehran and Washington on ending the war, talks that diplomats say could involve the release of tens of billions of dollars in Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks under US sanctions.

Source: Legit.ng