Nigeria has gained a two-year extension for AGOA, boosting export opportunities to the US market

Nigerian exporters are encouraged to shift focus from raw commodities to value-added products for greater profits

Success hinges on meeting US standards and building relationships with American buyers within the two-year window

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria has been handed another opportunity to sell more of its products to the United States after Washington extended the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), giving eligible African countries two more years of preferential access to the US market.

For Nigerian exporters, the extension is more than a diplomatic announcement. It creates another window to find American buyers, expand production and turn locally made goods into foreign exchange earnings.

Nigerian exporters have a two-year extension for duty-free export to the US Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

But with only two additional years secured, the opportunity comes with a warning: Nigerian businesses cannot afford to wait.

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, announced this on her X handle recently.

A fresh opportunity for Nigerian exporters

AGOA provides qualifying African countries with preferential, generally duty-free access to the US market for thousands of eligible products.

Nigeria is among the 32 African countries benefiting from the programme, alongside countries such as Ghana and South Africa.

For Nigerian businesses, the potential opportunity stretches beyond crude oil. Agricultural products, processed foods, textiles, garments, leather goods, footwear and selected manufactured products could benefit where they meet AGOA's requirements.

This makes the extension particularly important for businesses looking to diversify Nigeria's exports away from its heavy dependence on oil.

The bigger opportunity is in value-added products

One of Nigeria's biggest export challenges has been the dominance of raw commodities.

AGOA could give manufacturers and processors an incentive to move further up the value chain by turning Nigerian raw materials into finished or semi-finished products for American consumers.

Instead of exporting raw cocoa, for example, businesses can explore opportunities in processed cocoa products. The same principle applies to agricultural commodities, leather and other locally available resources.

The more value Nigerian businesses add before products leave the country, the greater the potential economic benefit.

What does it mean for importers?

AGOA is primarily an export opportunity, not a special duty-free arrangement for American goods entering Nigeria.

However, Nigerian importers could still benefit indirectly if increased exports generate stronger demand for machinery, production equipment, packaging materials, technology, logistics and other inputs needed by export-oriented businesses.

That could create opportunities across the wider trade ecosystem, from manufacturers and suppliers to freight companies and distributors.

The hurdles remain

The extension alone will not guarantee Nigerian businesses' success in America.

Exporters must still meet US product standards, customs requirements and AGOA rules, including applicable rules of origin. They also need reliable production capacity, competitive pricing, consistent quality and efficient logistics.

These are areas where Nigerian businesses have often struggled.

A product can have duty-free access and still fail commercially if it arrives late, costs too much to produce or does not meet the expectations of American buyers.

Nigerian exporters have a two-year extension for duty-free export to the US Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Two years to turn access into business

The real significance of the AGOA extension is therefore not simply that Nigeria has gained another two years of preferential access.

It is that Nigerian businesses have another two-year window to build relationships with US buyers, improve production, meet international standards and establish themselves in one of the world's biggest consumer markets.

The opportunity is there. The question is whether Nigerian exporters will turn preferential access into actual sales before the window closes.

US imposes 12.5% tariff on Nigerian exports

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has placed a 12.5% tariff on most imports from Nigeria after the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) found that the country had not adopted or meaningfully enforced a ban on goods produced with forced labour.

The USTR announced the measure as part of a broader trade action covering 60 economies, following a Section 301 investigation under the Trade Act.

Source: Legit.ng