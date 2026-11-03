UEFA mandated a minute's silence at all its matches this week following the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda

The 30-year-old Spanish striker collapsed during a match against FC Andorra after a collision with the opposition goalkeeper

Top European clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United paid tribute to the late footballer

UEFA has issued a formal statement mourning the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda, who passed away at the age of 30 on Tuesday morning following a medical emergency during a match.

The Spanish striker collapsed late on Monday night during a Segunda División fixture against FC Andorra.

The European football community has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing of CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel. Photo credit: CD Tenerife

Source: Twitter

According to GOAL, the incident occurred in the seventh minute of stoppage time when Tenerife goalkeeper Jesús Owono rushed off his line to deal with a long ball and collided with De Miguel.

Owono was shown a red card immediately after the collision.

Medical staff attended to the forward on the pitch for over five minutes before he was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The match was abandoned at that point.

Tenerife confirms tragic death of De Miguel

Tenerife released a statement late on Monday confirming De Miguel had been admitted to hospital and was described as stable despite the seriousness of his condition.

A further update in the early hours of Tuesday morning, however, indicated that his neurological condition had deteriorated significantly.

By 8am on Tuesday, the club confirmed that the 30-year-old had died.

The news sent shockwaves through Spanish football, with De Miguel having established himself as a key figure for the Canary Islands club and having enjoyed considerable professional success in the period leading up to his death.

UEFA orders tribute across all competitions

In response to the tragedy, UEFA, via its official website, directed that a minute's silence be held before every match it sanctions this week.

The tribute will cover fixtures across the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, a gesture that reflects how widely the loss has been felt across European football.

UEFA's official statement read:

"The European football community is mourning the loss of @CDTOficial forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time.

"A moment of silence will be observed at all UEFA matches this week in his memory."

The tributes extended well beyond Spain's borders.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United were among the continent's most prominent clubs to publicly honour to De Miguel following news of his passing, underscoring the reach of the grief felt across European football at the sudden loss of a player at the height of his career.

Goalkeeper who caused death takes action

Legit.ng previously reported about Jesús Owono, the Andorra goalkeeper who deactivated his Instagram account after online abuse over his collision with Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

De Miguel died after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s match, while police opened an investigation into his death. Read more about what happened on the pitch and how football authorities responded.

Source: Legit.ng