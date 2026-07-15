Canada Announces New Federal Jobs With Six-Figure Salaries, Sets Eligibility for Applicants
- Canada has opened recruitment for dozens of federal positions across multiple departments, with salaries reaching six figures for some roles
- The vacancies have outlined different eligibility requirements, with citizenship, qualifications, licences, and security clearance varying by position
- The recruitment covered permanent, temporary, seasonal, and student opportunities, with application deadlines running through September 2026
The Government of Canada is recruiting for dozens of federal jobs across several departments, with salaries ranging from C$17.75 per hour for some student positions to C$224,198 per year for qualified physicians.
According to Immigration News Canada, the vacancies are live and verified openings published on the official Government of Canada jobs portal and departmental recruitment websites as of July 2026. The publication said the listings are current vacancies rather than future hiring plans or rumours.
The recruitment covers administration, healthcare, border services, intelligence, defence, parks, skilled trades, and student employment across multiple provinces.
Why Canada is recruiting
Immigration News Canada said the latest recruitment shows the federal government's efforts to meet operational needs in several sectors.
The publication linked the hiring to defence expansion, shortages of healthcare workers and seasonal staffing needs in areas such as border services and national parks.
Jobs on offer
The vacancies include positions for:
- Support Clerk at Employment and Social Development Canada
- Response and Compliance Officer at the Canadian Coast Guard
- Student Border Services Officer with the Canada Border Services Agency
- Student Biological Field Assistant at Parks Canada
- Administrative Assistant at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
- Lead Electronics Technologist at the Department of National Defence
- General Duty Medical Officer (Family Physician)
- Licensed or Registered Practical Nurse
- Dentist
- Clinical Psychologist
- Psychologist with the Correctional Service of Canada
- Class 1 and Class 3 Snow Plow Operator at Parks Canada
According to the report, salaries differ depending on the position, qualifications, and experience required.
The highest-paying role is for General Duty Medical Officers with the Canadian Armed Forces Health Services, offering between C$190,890 and C$224,198 a year.
At the other end of the scale, some student positions pay between C$17.75 and C$38.38 an hour, depending on the programme and level of study.
The report also noted that the Canada Border Services Agency is recruiting 340 Student Border Services Officers through the Federal Student Work Experience Program for the Summer 2027 work term.
The opportunities are spread across dozens of communities in provinces including Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Some positions are permanent, while others are temporary, seasonal, or term appointments.
Eligibility depends on the position
Immigration News Canada said the vacancies do not represent a new immigration or work visa programme, warning that each role has its own eligibility requirements.
According to the publication, many positions are open to people residing in Canada, Canadian citizens, and permanent residents living abroad.
Some seasonal and student jobs also accept applications from people who already have legal authorisation to work in Canada.
However, not every vacancy is open to the same group of applicants.
The CSIS Administrative Assistant position is restricted to Canadian citizens because successful applicants must obtain Enhanced Top Secret security clearance, including a polygraph examination.
Healthcare positions have additional requirements, with applicants expected to hold the necessary professional qualifications and, in many cases, licences to practise in a Canadian province or territory.
Requirements vary across vacancies
The report said each vacancy sets out its own salary, work location, application deadline, education requirements, work experience, and language requirements, where applicable.
Some jobs require only a secondary school diploma, while others require university degrees, professional licences or several years of specialised experience.
For example, Lead Electronics Technologists must complete electronics technology training and have at least four years of professional experience. Snow Plow Operators must possess the required driver's licence with an air brake endorsement and maintain a clean driving record.
Student Border Services Officer applicants, meanwhile, do not need previous work experience but must satisfy the eligibility conditions of the Federal Student Work Experience Program.
Advice for applicants
Immigration News Canada encouraged applicants to prepare thoroughly before submitting their applications.
It recommended creating a Government of Canada Jobs profile, tailoring résumés for each vacancy and answering screening questions using the STAR method.
The publication also urged candidates to apply well before the closing dates because some departments begin reviewing applications before recruitment officially ends.
It said, "Waiting until the final days of an open posting reduces your chances considerably, especially for inventory-based processes that review applications on a rolling basis."
According to the report, application deadlines for the advertised positions run from late July to the end of September 2026, depending on the department and role.
It said applicants who submit complete applications early may improve their chances of being considered.
Below is a breakdown of the available jobs, their annual salaries, departments, and application closing dates:
Job Title
Department
Salary
Closing Date
Support Clerk
ESDC/Service Canada
$51,642–$55,707/yr
Aug. 19, 2026
Response & Compliance
Canadian Coast Guard
$74,995–$95,704/yr
Aug. 31, 2026
CBSA Student Border Services Officer
CBSA (FSWEP)
$17.75–$38.38/hr
Sept. 17, 2026
CSIS Administrative Assistant
CSIS
$52,392–$63,716/yr
Sept. 30, 2026
Lead Electronics Technologist
National Defence
$89,141–$110,468/yr
Sept. 30, 2026
General Duty Medical Officer
DND Health Services
$190,890–$224,198/yr
Sept. 1, 2026
Student Biological Field Assistant
Parks Canada
$18.69–$28.30/hr
Jul. 26, 2026
Licensed Practical Nurse
DND Health Services
$37.64–$40.92/hr
Sept. 1, 2026
Dentist
DND Health Services
$104,698–$140,820/yr
Jul. 31, 2026
Snow Plow Operator
Parks Canada Highways
$28.82–$32.38/hr
Sept. 15, 2026
Clinical Psychologist
DND Health Services
$105,672–$123,196/yr
Sept. 4, 2026
CSC Psychologist
Correctional Service Canada
$103,600–$120,780/yr
Sept. 16, 2026
Canada opens jobs for skilled Nigerians
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada invited skilled Nigerians and other foreign professionals to apply for jobs and immigration pathways to help address labour shortages in key sectors of its economy.
The recruitment targets professionals in skilled trades, healthcare, STEM, education, defence and cybersecurity, and critical minerals. The government encouraged eligible candidates to explore immigration options and verify whether their occupations require licensing in Canada.
Source: Legit.ng
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