NSCDC Mining Marshals have arrested 671 suspected illegal miners since their establishment in 2024, with 397 already charged before the Federal High Court

Revenue from Nigeria's mining sector surged by 337% between 2023 and 2026, rising from ₦6 billion to over ₦70 billion by June 2026

The Mining Marshals Commander called for special court judges, surveillance technology, and a national mining intelligence room to tackle key operational challenges

Abuja, FCT - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says its Mining Marshals unit has apprehended at least 671 suspected illegal miners since its creation, with 397 of those cases already filed before the Federal High Court and several convictions secured.

The figures were presented on Monday, July 13, in Abuja by ACC Attah John Onoja, Commander of the Mining Marshals, who spoke on behalf of NSCDC Commandant-General Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi at a stakeholders' workshop organised by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Mineral Exploitation, Security and Anti-Money Laundering.

NSCDC Mining Marshals Arrest 671 Illegal Miners, Secure Convictions Across Nigeria

Source: UGC

Onoja said the unit, inaugurated by the Federal Government in 2024, has dismantled illegal operations at multiple mining sites, confiscated equipment and returned unlawfully occupied sites to their rightful licence holders. He credited the results to inter-agency collaboration, professionalism within the unit and sustained federal government backing.

Revenue surge tied to mining reforms

Citing figures from the Solid Minerals Development Fund, Onoja said government revenue from the mining sector climbed 337 per cent between 2023 and 2026, growing from roughly ₦6 billion to over ₦70 billion by June 2026. He noted the data aligns with earlier assessments attributing the gains to the federal government's mining reform programme.

He commended solid minerals development minister Dr Dele Alake for leading those reforms, describing his appointment as a turning point for the sector, and also acknowledged operational support from Interior Minister Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the Nigerian military.

Calls for stronger enforcement mechanisms

Despite the recorded progress, Onoja acknowledged that the unit faces significant obstacles, including inadequate logistics, insufficient personnel and weapons, slow judicial processes, interference from influential interests and limited cooperation from local communities.

He urged the government to allocate dedicated budgetary support, deploy surveillance technology, establish a national mining intelligence situation room and designate Federal High Court judges specifically to handle illegal mining prosecutions.

Other stakeholders at the workshop reinforced the push for reform. Nigeria Union of Mines Workers President Hamza Muhammad called on the government to mandate local processing of minerals before export, arguing the policy would generate employment and deepen industrialisation. The Nigeria Governors' Forum, represented by Fatima Usman-Katsina, reaffirmed its commitment to a joint technical working group with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to improve traceability and accountability across the mining value chain.

House Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, represented by Majority Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, said the workshop was designed to generate concrete solutions to illegal mining, insecurity and illicit financial flows. Ad-hoc Committee Chairman Hon. Sanni Abdulraheem called for tighter coordination among security agencies, regulators, operators and host communities, promising that the committee's output would prioritise legislative and policy reforms to better protect Nigeria's mineral assets.

Source: Legit.ng