United States places 11 African countries under its highest Level 4 travel advisory

Washington cites security risks and limited ability to assist Americans abroad

State Department urges travellers to check official advisories before international trips

The United States government has advised its citizens against travelling to 11 African countries, placing them under its highest Level 4 – Do Not Travel advisory due to security concerns and limited consular assistance.

The warning was issued by the US Department of State through its official Travel Advisory system, which assesses destinations based on safety and security conditions.

US Releases List of 11 African Countries Americans Should Not Travel to, Gives Reason

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African countries on level 4 list

The African countries listed under the advisory are Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

According to the State Department, the advisory reflects ongoing risks that could endanger American travellers.

Reason for the warning

Explaining the decision, the department said the highest-level advisory is issued when security conditions are particularly dangerous or when the US government has limited ability to assist its citizens in an emergency.

"Level 4 means DO NOT TRAVEL. We assign Level 4 based on local conditions and/or our limited ability to help Americans there. These places are dangerous. Do not go for ANY reason."

The department urged Americans planning overseas trips to review the latest travel guidance before departure, noting that security situations can change rapidly and travel advisories are updated whenever necessary.

The US Travel Advisory system ranges from Level 1 (Exercise Normal Precautions) to Level 4 (Do Not Travel), with the latter representing the government's strongest warning against visiting a destination.

23 countries US warned Americans not to visit

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States government has released an updated list of 23 countries that Americans are strongly advised not to visit, citing severe security risks and the limited ability of US authorities to provide assistance in those locations.

The warning was issued through the US Department of State's Travel Advisory system, which classifies destinations from Level 1 to Level 4 based on safety conditions.

Source: Legit.ng