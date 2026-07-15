The Police Service Commission released the full list of successful candidates for the 50,000 Nigeria Police Force constable recruitment exercise

Candidates can check their recruitment status on the official portal npfapplication.psc.gov.ng, which opened at midnight on Thursday, July 17, 2026

Successful candidates must report to designated Police Training Institutions with call-up slips, NIN, BVN, and original certificates on dates to be announced

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has published the names of candidates who scaled through the recruitment process for 50,000 Police Constable positions in the Nigeria Police Force.

The announcement was signed by Torty Njoku Kalu, Head of Protocol and Public Relations at the PSC Headquarters in Abuja, and dated July 15, 2026.

The Police Service Commission has released the list of successful candidates for 50,000 Police Constable positions. Photo credit: NPF

Source: Twitter

The PSC said the exercise was conducted transparently and inclusively, with input from multiple stakeholders including the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Character Commission, the Ministry of Police Affairs, State Career and Counselling Departments, and the Police Community Relations Committee.

All candidates who sat the written examination can check their status by logging on to the official recruitment portal at npfapplication.psc.gov.ng.

The portal was opened at midnight on Thursday, July 17, 2026. Successful candidates will additionally receive notifications via email and SMS to the contact details they submitted during registration.

Next steps for successful candidates

Those who made the list are required to appear at designated Police Training Institutions for medical examination and documentation. Specific reporting dates and times will be communicated through the recruitment portal at a later stage.

Candidates who fail to show up within the announced timeframe will be treated as having turned down the offer. Those who do not pass the medical screening conducted by the Police Medical Team at the training institution will be declared unfit and asked to leave.

Items to be presented on arrival include the training call-up slip, a National Identification Number (NIN) slip, a Bank Verification Number (BVN) slip, and both original and photocopied versions of educational certificates and any other documents specified on the portal.

PSC chairman thanks President Tinubu

PSC Chairman, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), mni, acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the 50,000-constable recruitment as part of efforts to reinforce the country's security architecture.

DIG Argungu urged the successful candidates to treat the appointment as a call to national service, charging them to carry out their duties "with dignity, integrity and unwavering commitment to a safe and secured Nigeria."

Reps take action on state police

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives has stepped back from its own constitutional amendment proposal on state police, choosing instead to advance a version of the bill transmitted directly by the Executive arm of government.

The decision came during Tuesday's plenary session, July 13, where the Executive-sponsored state police bill received its first and second readings on the floor of the House.

Source: Legit.ng