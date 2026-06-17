Joe Abah named Lionel Messi the greatest footballer ever after the veteran forward's hat-trick against Algeria

Messi's record-breaking hat-trick makes him the joint-highest World Cup scorer with Germany's Miroslav Klose

Cristiano Ronaldo experienced a frustrating night on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as Portugal drew 1-1 with DR Congo at the World Cup

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Houston, USA - A Nigerian-based public governance expert, Joe Abah, has declared that Lionel Messi is undisputedly the greatest player of all time (GOAT) following his spectacular hat-trick against Algeria.

Abah asserted that Messi is, in fact, greater than both the late Diego Maradona (Argentina) and Pelé of Brazil.

Joe Abah declares Lionel Messi the undisputed GOAT after a stunning hat-trick against Algeria, placing him above Diego Maradona and Pelé. Photo credit: @Cristiano, @ESPNFC

Source: Twitter

Joe Abah crowns Messi GOAT

Legit.ng had reported that a historic display saw Inter Miami superstar Messi guide defending champions Argentina to a perfect 3-0 victory in their World Cup opener against Algeria, matching records and leaving the former Bureau of Public Service Reforms director general (DG) completely awestruck.

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle hours after the match, Abah, an Arsenal fan, poured praise on Messi after the 38-year-old's decisive performance on Wednesday morning, June 17.

The public commentator insisted that the eternal debate surrounding the greatest of all time should finally be put to bed. Messi inspired Argentina to a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in Kansas City, ensuring the holders flawlessly began their title defence.

“Dear Lionel Messi, I apologise for ever debating whether you were the greatest of all time. To my mind, your competition was never Cristiano Ronaldo,” he wrote. “I was thinking more about Diego Maradona and Pele. I now realise that you are better than both of them. You are better than anyone who has ever kicked a football. I am lucky to have been alive to watch you play. You are the greatest of all time! I bow and tremble.”

Messi rewrites World Cup history

The phenomenal display on Wednesday, June 17, saw Messi rewrite football history by scoring his first-ever hat-trick at a global tournament.

The treble took his overall World Cup tally to 16, moving him clear of Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima and level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in the history of the coveted competition.

Ronaldo, Portugal left frustrated

Meanwhile, while Messi enjoyed a record-breaking night, his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo endured a deeply frustrating evening for Portugal.

Facing DR Congo on Wednesday evening, June 17, the veteran striker failed to make an impact as Roberto Martinez's side were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw. Ronaldo, 41, has now gone nine consecutive major tournament games without scoring a goal.

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronald fails to score against DR Congo in their 1-1 draw at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

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Portugal sends message to Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal sparked debate on social media shortly after Messi inspired Argentina to victory with a hat-trick against Algeria.

The Portuguese national team reacted online after the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stole the headlines, fuelling further discussion surrounding the long-running rivalry between two of football's greatest-ever players.

Source: Legit.ng