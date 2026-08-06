President Tinubu directed the EFCC to vacate a court order freezing Osun State Government's bank accounts days before a governorship election

Tinubu personally called Gov Adeleke to inform him about the directive, in what appeared to be a peace-making gesture

Davido confirmed he was present during the phone call between his uncle and the president, expressing excitement over what he witnessed

Music star Davido is buzzing after witnessing a private phone call between his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The call came after Tinubu made a significant intervention, ordering the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to take immediate steps to reverse a court order that had frozen the Osun State Government's bank accounts.

Davido reacts as Tinubu reaches out to Gov Adeleke amid EFCC controversy. Credit: @davido, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The president cited concerns about the timing of the action, given its proximity to the state's upcoming governorship election.

Beyond issuing the directive, Tinubu went a step further on Thursday by personally reaching out to Governor Adeleke via phone to inform him about the instruction to the EFCC. The gesture was widely seen as an attempt to ease tensions between the presidency and the Osun governorship.

Davido Witnesses the Call Firsthand

Davido, who was present when the conversation took place, wasted no time sharing his excitement with fans on social media. The Afrobeats star described the moment as historic, writing:

"I was there live! I witnessed history!!"

See Davido's Tweet about the phone call with Tinubu and his uncle:

Nigerians React to Tinubu's EFCC Directive

The post sparked a flurry of reactions online, with Nigerians divided over what the president's intervention into the EFCC's actions truly signals.

@mmanuanwu_ifenkili commented:

"Las las nobody is against Tinubu when they're direct beneficiary"

@olayimartha wrote:

"The plan is to japa and pray for this country from abroad! 😒"

@ralph_newrevelation observed:

"It means EFCC is working on instructions from Mr president."

@olajumokeoyedayo_oyedepo shared:

"9days to Victory 👏imole till 2030"

@j.orits said:

"So the president can now do and undo. No more checks and balances in Nigerian supposed democracy! no arm can put him under check"

@francisco_godwin_jp questioned:

"Does the president have right to go against court orders? This shows that the judiciary is well controlled by the federal government. Fear who no fear APC"

@precious.danielss commented:

"They're playing you and you are shining teeth 😂 mugu"

Davido takes a swipe at MC Oluomo

Legit.ng also reported that Davido waded into the simmering dispute between MC Oluomo and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He took a pointed jab at the transport union chief in an Instagram story post on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The Afrobeats superstar addressed MC Oluomo directly in a brief but cutting message. Writing in pidgin English, he said:

"@kingmcoluomo dem say u Dey game ... I doubt lol look ur mirror."

Source: Legit.ng