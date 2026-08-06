Akwa Ibom Police arrested Nsikak Effiong and cemetery manager Elijah Edet over an alleged plot to dig up a freshly buried body and sell the casket

A vigilante operative spotted two men moving a casket on an unregistered motorcycle at night and alerted the police on August 3, 2026

One suspect has confessed while a third accomplice remains at large as police say investigations are ongoing

Akwa Ibom State Police have arrested two men, including the manager of Mbiokporo Cemetery in Uyo, for allegedly digging up a freshly buried corpse and stealing the casket to sell for money.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, confirmed the arrests in a statement released to journalists in Uyo on Thursday, August 6.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing a casket from a freshly buried body in Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: @policeNG

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the crime came to light on Monday, August 3, at around 11:30 pm in Nsit-Ibom, after a vigilante operative noticed two men transporting a casket on an unregistered motorcycle in the dead of night, Punch reported.

The vigilante confronted the suspects, prompting one of them, Effiong Asuquo, to flee. His accomplice, Nsikak Effiong, was held and handed over to the police.

Suspect confesses, cemetery manager arrested

Under interrogation, Nsikak Effiong admitted that he and Asuquo had unlawfully dug up a freshly buried body, removed it from the casket, and planned to sell the empty coffin for financial gain.

Police recovered both the casket and the unregistered motorcycle used to transport it.

Akwa Ibom Police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a casket from a freshly buried body. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman

Source: Getty Images

Two days later, on Wednesday, August 5, at about 5:00 pm, detectives arrested Elijah Matthew Edet, the manager of Mbiokporo Cemetery. Edet admitted during questioning that he conspired with grave diggers to carry out the act, though he claimed it was his first time taking part in such a crime.

"The incident came to light on 3rd August, 2026, at about 11:30 pm, following a distress call received from a vigilant member of the public who reported suspicious activities at the cemetery after observing two men transporting a casket on an unregistered motorcycle under the cover of darkness," the police statement read.

Commissioner of police condemns the Act

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, described the incident as barbaric, sacrilegious, and a gross violation of the dignity of the dead, Vanguard reported.

He ordered that the investigation be thorough, intelligence-driven, and professionally handled to ensure everyone connected to the crime faces prosecution.

Azare also praised the vigilante operative whose quick action and report were key to stopping the suspects from escaping with the stolen casket.

He urged residents across the state to stay alert and report suspicious activities to the police promptly.

Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect, Effiong Asuquo, are still ongoing.

3 children found dead at female native doctor's residence

Previously, Legit.ng reported that that three children were confirmed dead after they were found unconscious inside the compound of a female native doctor known as "Ezenwanyi" in Umuoduba Village, Ideani, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, August 6, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng