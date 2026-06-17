Lionel Messi scored his first-ever World Cup hat-trick as Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0

The Argentine captain reached 16 World Cup goals to become the tournament's joint all-time leading scorer

Messi rewrote several records, including becoming the first player to appear at six World Cups

For many years, critics argued that Lionel Messi had not truly dominated football’s biggest stage despite his remarkable club career.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner answered those doubts emphatically once again after inspiring Argentina to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas City.

Lionel Messi celebrates his second goal against Algeria. Photo by Tom Weller

Source: Getty Images

Messi had an early goal ruled out for offside, but there was no denying him in the 17th minute when he controlled a clever Rodrigo De Paul pass before firing beyond goalkeeper Luca Zidane via a slight deflection.

The Argentine legend struck again shortly after the hour mark, reacting quickest after Alexis Mac Allister's long-range effort slipped through the hands of Zidane.

He completed his first-ever World Cup hat-trick in the 76th minute with a composed finish from outside the box as the defending champions began their title defence in style.

Following the historic performance, Legit.ng takes a detailed look at the 10 major records broken by the Argentine icon.

1. Messi becomes World Cup's joint all-time leading scorer

The hat-trick took Messi's tally to 16 goals at the FIFA World Cup, according to FIFA.

He moved past Ronaldo Nazario (15), Thomas Muller (14), and Kylian Mbappe (14), while also equalling Miroslav Klose's long-standing mark to become the joint leading goalscorer in tournament history.

At 38 years old and in his sixth World Cup appearance, Messi added yet another milestone to his extraordinary legacy.

2. Oldest player ever to score a World Cup hat-trick

Messi broke Cristiano Ronaldo's previous record after scoring three goals against Algeria.

At 38 years and 357 days, the Argentina captain surpassed Ronaldo, who was 33 years and 130 days when he scored his famous hat-trick against Spain in 2018, per Squawka.

The feat also made Messi the oldest player ever to score multiple goals in a World Cup match, surpassing Roger Milla's record of 38 years and 34 days.

3. The king of long-range goals

Two of his strikes against Algeria came from outside the penalty area.

Lionel Messi scoring from outside against Algeria. Photo by The Asahi Shimbun

Source: Getty Images

Those efforts gave him six goals from outside the box at the World Cup, making him the player with the most long-range goals in tournament history.

He overtook Brazilian great Roberto Rivellino, who previously held the record with five.

4. First player to feature in six World Cups

The Algeria clash marked Messi's sixth appearance at football's biggest tournament.

No player before him had managed to feature in six different World Cups.

His first appearance came in Germany 2006, while his latest outing arrived exactly 20 years later in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

5. Argentina's oldest World Cup goalscorer

Already one of the oldest players at the tournament, Messi added another record to his collection.

His three goals against Algeria saw him become the oldest Argentine player to score in World Cup history.

The achievement underlined his incredible longevity and ability to remain decisive nearly two decades after his debut.

6. Exclusive club of reigning champions

Lionel Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy in Qatar. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Messi became only the second player ever to score a World Cup hat-trick while representing the defending champions.

The only other footballer to achieve the feat was France star Kylian Mbappe in the dramatic 2022 World Cup final against Argentina.

Ironically, Messi was on the receiving end of that Mbappe masterclass before lifting the trophy in Qatar.

7. Most World Cup goal involvements

Messi's three goals took his total number of goal contributions at the World Cup to 24.

No player in the competition's history has contributed more goals and assists.

The record further strengthens his argument as one of the greatest players ever to grace the tournament.

8. Most World Cup matches scored

The Algeria game became the 12th different World Cup match in which Messi found the net.

That is another all-time record and highlights his consistency across six tournaments.

Very few players have managed to score across such a long period, let alone in so many separate matches.

9. Messi extended his record against different nations

His hat-trick against Algeria increased the number of countries he has scored against at the World Cup to 11.

He moved ahead of legends including Jurgen Klinsmann, Ronaldo Nazario and Miroslav Klose, who each scored against 10 nations.

It is another indication of his ability to produce against opponents from every continent.

10. Most prolific player against African opposition

The Algeria encounter also elevated Messi to the top of another ranking.

His six goals against African countries surpassed Oleg Salenko's tally of five.

The Russian had previously held the record after scoring all five of his goals against Cameroon in 1994.

Lionel Messi runs in celebration after opening the scoring against Nigeria Russia 2018 World Cup. Photo by Paul ELLIS

Source: Getty Images

Messi's Unending legacy

Apart from rewriting World Cup history, Messi also became just the third footballer ever to reach 200 appearances for his national team.

Across those matches, he has amassed 120 goals and 61 assists while helping Argentina win the FIFA World Cup, two Copa America titles, Olympic gold and the Finalissima.

His personal honours include 16 Argentina Footballer of the Year awards, two World Cup Golden Balls, two Copa America Golden Balls and numerous scoring records.

Haaland reacts to Messi's brilliance

Legit.ng previously reported that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland joined millions of fans around the world in celebrating Messi's latest masterpiece after Argentina's win over Algeria.

The Norwegian star shared a brief message on Snapchat, describing the Argentine captain as extraordinary while accompanying the post with a crown emoji, highlighting his admiration for the football icon.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng