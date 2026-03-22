Children of Iran’s ruling elite are quietly building careers at some of America’s most prestigious universities, sparking anger among dissidents who see hypocrisy in their privileged lives abroad

While ordinary Iranians reportedly face repression and limited opportunities at home, the sons and daughters of regime figures are thriving in influential academic positions in the US

Critics argue this presence poses risks to American values, highlighting the contradiction between the regime’s anti-Western rhetoric and the benefits enjoyed by its families overseas

The presence of children of Iranian regime leaders in American universities has raised questions about influence, fairness, and values.

Here’s a clear and accessible breakdown of the key individuals and controversies as compiled NY Post:

Children of Iranian regime leaders hold positions at prestigious US universities, sparking debate over influence and values. Photo credit: GW University/UnionCollege

Source: UGC

Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani at Emory University

Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of Ali Larijani, was a medical doctor at Emory University’s Winship Institute in Atlanta. A cancer survivor, she originally came to the US for treatment. A petition with more than 156,000 signatures called for her deportation.

“Fatemeh Larijani … the daughter of Ali Larijani came to the United States for cancer treatment, the very country her family’s system condemns, while millions of Iranians are denied access to basic health care and opportunity,” one critic said.

Leila Khatami at Union College, New York

Leila Khatami, daughter of former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami, taught mathematics at Union College in Schenectady. Her profile was removed from the faculty page after recent US airstrikes against Iran. A petition with more than 84,000 signatures urged investigation into her immigration status.

Zahra Mohaghegh Damad at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Zahra Mohaghegh Damad, daughter of Ayatollah Mostafa Mohaghegh Damad and niece of Ali Larijani, is a professor in Nuclear, Plasma and Radiological Engineering. She directs a unit analysing risks in complex technological systems, including nuclear plants.

Eissa Hashemi at Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Eissa Hashemi, son of Masoumeh Ebtekar, is an associate professor in Los Angeles. Ebtekar was a spokesperson during the 1979 US Embassy hostage crisis and was nicknamed “Screaming Mary” by US media.

Zeinab Hajjarian at University of Massachusetts Lowell

Zeinab Hajjarian, daughter of Saeed Hajjarian, is an assistant professor of biomedical engineering. Her father played a key role in Iran’s intelligence apparatus after the 1979 revolution.

Ehsan Nobakht at George Washington University

Ehsan Nobakht, son of Ali Nobakht, is an associate professor specialising in kidney disease and hypertension. His father was a reformist physician and former deputy health minister in Iran.

Aghzadehs in the West

Known as Aghzadehs (“noble born”), these children of regime elites are often allegedly resented by ordinary Iranians. Experts estimate between 4,000 and 5,000 relatives of Iranian leaders live in the US, with hundreds more in Canada and Australia. Critics argue that reformists and hardliners are part of the same power structure.

No direct evidence of wrongdoing has been presented against those named, their presence in influential academic positions.

Critics argue their presence in academia strengthens regime narratives and undermines American principles. Photo credit: ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Israel closes schools, bans gathering

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel imposed sweeping emergency measures on Saturday, March 21, 2026, after Tehran launched missiles towards the country in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran.

Public gatherings were banned, schools and workplaces closed, and hospital patients moved to underground facilities.

Source: Legit.ng