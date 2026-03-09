56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei has been named as Iran's new supreme leader, succeeding his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The clerical body on Sunday, March 8, 2026, urges national unity and allegiance to Mojtaba amid critical times for Iran

Mojtaba's appointment marks the first father-to-son transition of supreme leadership inIran since 1979 Islamic revolution

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Tehran, Iran - The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader.

Mojtaba is the second son of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whi was killed in United States-Israeli strikes that plunged the entire region into a sprawling war

Iran announces Mojtaba Khamenei as new Supreme Leader. Photo credit: @BRICSinfo

Source: Twitter

Members of the clerical body responsible for selecting Iran’s highest authority announced the decision on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

The group called on Iranian people to rally behind the new supreme leader and preserve national unity.

As reported by UK Guardian , this was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

The assembly said Khamenei had been chosen through what it described as a “decisive vote”.

The body urged citizens across the country, “especially the elites and intellectuals of the seminaries and universities”, to pledge allegiance to the new leadership and safeguard unity at a critical moment for Iran.

Mojtaba’s elevation marks the first time since the 1979 Islamic revolution that Iran’s supreme leadership has passed from father to son.

It was gathered that the new supreme leader has never held elected office nor formally occupied a senior position within Iran’s government.

The 56-year-old cleric has spent much of his life at the centre of power in Iran while remaining largely out of public view.

To critics, Mojtaba’s appointment raises uncomfortable questions about the concentration of power – and the possibility of hereditary leadership in a state founded in revolt against monarchy.

Mojtaba's supporters consider his appointment as a continuity with the ideological line established by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and maintained by his father.

Iran chooses Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as Iran’s new supreme leader. Photo credit: @DrNeilStone

Source: Twitter

Last X post of Iran's supreme leader Khemenie emerges

Recall that Iran’s Khamenei was confirmed dead following coordinated US-Israel strikes on Tehran, marking a dramatic escalation in regional tensions.

Hours earlier, President Donald Trump had declared the cleric’s killing, describing it as “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country”.

A symbolic post on X, invoking Imam Ali, appeared from Khamenei’s verified account soon after, fuelling debate over its meaning and timing.

Iran's official says no negotiations with US

Legit.ng also reported that Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani ruled out talks with the President Donald-led United States government and dismissed reports of back-channel outreach.

His remarks come as explosions are reported across Gulf cities and tensions rise following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The conflict is disrupting air travel, oil flows and regional stability, with Israel vowing more strikes on Lebanon.

Source: Legit.ng