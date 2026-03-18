A delegation representing the Kano State governor met privately with Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II at the Gidan Rumfa palace

The meeting took place amid uncertainty over the Sallah Durbar due to the unresolved emirship dispute

Residents and analysts viewed the engagement as a possible signal of the government’s stance ahead of Eid celebrations

Fresh developments emerged in Kano on Wednesday, March 18, as a delegation representing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf held a private meeting with the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, amid growing uncertainty over the fate of this year’s Sallah Durbar.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Gidan Rumfa palace, only hours after Sanusi hosted senior government officials to an Iftar, Daily Trust reported.

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II received a delegation from the Kano State Government at the Gidan Rumfa palace. Photo: DT

Source: Facebook

Confirmation of the meeting came from the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, who disclosed the development in a social media post.

Delegation visits palace after Iftar

According to Dawakin Tofa, members of the delegation included the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ibrahim, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Sulaiman Wali Sani.

He stated that, “Shortly after the Iftar at Emir’s Palace, the Governor’s delegation had a closed-door meeting with His Highness.”

The meeting has intensified public interest as Kano prepares for the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations and the traditional Sallah Durbar, a major cultural event with deep historical roots in the state.

Emir Aminu Ado Bayero announces plans for 2026 Sallah Durbar festivities . Photo credit: @Engr_Alkasimfge

Source: Twitter

Durbar plans face uncertainty

The Durbar has been clouded by uncertainty following conflicting signals from government officials over whether the event will hold this year.

The lack of clarity is tied to the unresolved legal contest surrounding the Kano emirship, involving Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero.

Although Governor Yusuf reinstated Sanusi II in 2024, Bayero continues to challenge his removal in court. The legal battle has left the traditional stool disputed, with implications for ceremonial events such as the Durbar.

Kano govt torn over Durbar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kano state officials issued differing statements over who would preside over the historic festival amid the unresolved emirship dispute.

The disagreement emerged publicly on Monday, March 16, when the Special Adviser to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Emirates and Chieftaincy Affairs, Professor Tijjani Muhammad Naniya, declared that Muhammadu Sanusi II would lead the Durbar. He described Sanusi as the “legitimate Emir of Kano.”

The comment immediately drew attention, given the ongoing legal contest surrounding the throne.

Hours later, Kano State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, issued a counterposition. He stated that the matter remained before the courts and warned against “unauthorised directives capable of misleading the public.”

His remarks underscored the absence of a unified official stance and heightened uncertainty around preparations for the centuries-old celebration.

Kano emirate tussle: Emir Sanusi blows hot

Legit.ng also reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the peace of Kano state would face divine consequences.

The Emir urged residents to remain law-abiding and emphasised that the Emirate tussle is a matter of divine destiny, not personal ambition.

In a radio broadcast, Sanusi II declared that those challenging his reinstallation as emir are opposing God's will and will not find peace.

Source: Legit.ng