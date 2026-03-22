Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency after Iran launched missiles in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli strike

Schools, workplaces and public gatherings were shut down as hospitals moved patients underground for safety

Despite the threat, some Israelis in Tel Aviv expressed confidence in the country’s air defence system and voiced support for military action

Israel imposed sweeping emergency measures on Saturday, March 21, 2026, after Tehran launched missiles towards the country in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran.

Public gatherings were banned, schools and workplaces closed, and hospital patients moved to underground facilities.

Israel declares state of emergency as Iran launches missiles. Photo credit: Jack GUEZ/ MICHAEL GILADI/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a nationwide state of emergency, warning citizens of incoming missile and drone attacks.

Tens of thousands of reservists were called up to reinforce land borders, while police urged against non-essential travel to keep roads clear for emergency services.

Air defence system protects cities

Despite the threat, some Israelis in Tel Aviv went to the beach, expressing confidence in the country’s air defence system. Shira Dorany, walking along the Mediterranean promenade, said: "It's about time. I don't want to wait anymore for what's coming. Now, it's coming. Let's finish it."

Israel’s nationwide alert system directed residents to bomb shelters during missile interceptions. Few reports of damage or injuries emerged from the initial Iranian strikes.

Hospitals move underground

At Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, staff relocated entire wards underground. Director General Itai Pessach explained: "(Sheba) switched to advanced preparedness mode in preparation for the strike in Iran. We are in the process of moving all our departments and services into protected areas."

Airspace closed, borders remain open

Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights, though land borders with Egypt and Jordan stayed open. In Jerusalem, residents rushed to buy food and withdraw cash as explosions echoed from missile interceptions overhead.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem advised personnel to shelter in place, following earlier guidance that staff could leave the country if they wished.

Memories of last year’s war

This escalation follows last year’s 12-day aerial war between Israel and Iran, which killed over 30 people in Israel and more than 900 in Iran. Tel Aviv and southern Israel were hit by multiple strikes during that conflict.

On March 21, Maayan Eliasi, 43, voiced support for Israel’s military action: "We are not scared, and we are here to protect our land."

Hospitals in Israel move patients underground for protection. Photo credit: JOHN WESSELS / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Iran sends important message to Nigeria amidst war

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran’s ambassador to Nigeria, Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, has stated that the country is prepared to support Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

In an AriseTV interview on Sunday, March 8, 2026, the ambassador emphasised Iran’s commitment to working with governments facing security threats.

Nigeria continues to grapple with insurgent groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP, which have destabilised communities and caused widespread insecurity. The ambassador’s remarks highlight Iran’s willingness to provide assistance as Nigeria seeks stronger international partnerships to address these threats.

Source: Legit.ng