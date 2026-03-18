Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new supreme leader, had vowed decisive action following the assassination of Major General Ali Larijani, the country’s security chief

Khamenei had described Larijani as an “intelligent, committed individual” and a key figure in Iran’s political establishment in a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency

The supreme leader had warned that the perpetrators of the killings of Larijani and other top officials must pay a price, signalling Tehran’s readiness for retaliation

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new supreme leader, has vowed decisive action following the assassination of the country’s security chief, Major General Ali Larijani, in a US–Israeli operation.

Iran Supreme Leader Vows Action After Israel Eliminates 3 Officials in 48hrs, "They Must Pay"

Source: Getty Images

In a statement carried by the semiofficial Tasnim News Agency, Khamenei said he received news of Larijani’s death with “great regret”, describing him as an “intelligent, committed individual” and a key figure in Iran’s political establishment.

“The assassination of such a figure undoubtedly shows the extent of his importance and the hatred of the enemies of Islam towards him,” Khamenei said.

Iran supreme leader warns perpetrators

Khamenei further issued a stern warning, saying:

“The anti-Islamists should know that shedding this blood at the foot of the tree of the Islamic system only makes it stronger, and of course, every blood has a price that the criminal murderers of the martyrs must soon pay.”

The statement comes after three top Iranian officials, including Larijani, were killed in a span of 48 hours, signalling an unprecedented escalation in the ongoing US–Israeli campaign against Tehran’s leadership, as reported by Aljazeera.

Regional impact and international concern

The recent strikes have had immediate ripple effects across the Middle East. Saudi Arabia reported intercepting two ballistic missiles and two drones launched towards its eastern region, while debris from missile attacks damaged three private planes at Ben Gurion International Airport, one of which caught fire.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates condemned Israel’s attack on Iran’s South Pars gasfield, calling it a “dangerous escalation” that threatens both regional stability and global energy security.

“The state stressed the need to avoid targeting vital facilities under any circumstances, emphasising the importance of adhering to international law,” the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Iran Supreme Leader Vows Action After Israel Eliminates 3 Officials in 48hrs, "They Must Pay"

Source: Getty Images

Iran prepares for potential retaliation

Khamenei’s comments underline Tehran’s readiness to respond to what it views as a direct assault on its leadership. Analysts say the elimination of multiple high-ranking officials could harden Iran’s stance in the conflict and complicate ongoing regional diplomacy.

“Every attack on our leaders will be answered,” Khamenei’s statement concluded, signalling a new phase in the escalating hostilities between Israel, the US, and Iran.

Iran Supreme leader appoints new military adviser

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has appointed former Revolutionary Guards commander Mohsen Rezaei as his military adviser, according to Iranian state-linked media.

The announcement was reported by Mehr News Agency, which stated that Mojtaba Khamenei had approved the appointment.

Source: Legit.ng