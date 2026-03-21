Nihinlolawa Agboro and her children Temiloluwa Agboro, 18, and Isaac Agboro, 22, died in a road crash in Fort Bend County

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the truck lost control, crossed the median, collided with the SUV, overturned and caught fire

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and called for caution on the roads to prevent similar tragedies

Texas, US - A Nigerian woman, Nihinlolawa Agboro, 44, and her two children, Temiloluwa Agboro, 18, and Isaac Agboro, 22, have died following a horrific road crash in Texas, United States.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 15, along US Highway 90A in Fort Bend County, according to Fox26Houston.

Nigerian mother, Nihinlolawa Agboro, 44, and her children die in a serious road crash in Fort Bend County on Sunday, March 15. Photo credit: @nidcom_gov/Godofredo Vasquez

Source: UGC

Crash caused by truck losing control

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. between Harlem Road and Pitts Road, involving a truck and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying five occupants, Punch reported.

“The truck lost control, crossed the median, struck the vehicle head-on, overturned and caught fire,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Deputies responded to a crash shortly before 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 90 between Harlem and Pitts Road involving a truck and a passenger vehicle.”

The collision caused both vehicles to be engulfed in flames. Agboro and her two children were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Of the five occupants in the vehicle, three were pronounced dead at the scene,” the agency added.

Survivors rushed to hospital

Two other occupants of the SUV, a four-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The truck driver was also taken to a medical facility.

“The truck driver and two juveniles were transported to a local hospital and are currently in serious but stable condition,” the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Investigation ongoing, alcohol suspected

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, including whether alcohol or speeding played a role.

“Investigators are working with the district attorney’s office, and charges are expected to be filed, as alcohol is believed to be a factor,” the statement noted.

Family and community mourn victims

Relatives and the Nigerian community have expressed profound grief over the tragedy. A relative, Lola Oni, posted on Facebook: “My heart is broken. We lost our own in such a tragic way. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”

Members of the Nigerian community in Texas and across social media described the incident as a devastating loss to both the family and the wider community.

NiDCOM expresses condolences and calls for road safety

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), expressed deep sadness over the death of Nihinlolawa Agboro and her children, Temiloluwa and Isaac, in the Fort Bend County road accident.

In Fort Bend County, Nihinlolawa Agboro, 44, and her two children, Temiloluwa, 18, and Isaac, 22, die in a tragic road crash on Sunday, March 15. Photo credit: @nidcom_gov

Source: Twitter

In a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Dabiri-Erewa described the sudden loss as “heartbreaking for any family, especially during what should have been an ordinary journey.”

She extended her deepest sympathy to the family, praying for the repose of the deceased and comfort for those left behind, and wished a speedy recovery to anyone injured in the accident.

The NiDCOM Boss also called for caution on the roads to prevent similar tragedies, emphasising her solidarity with the Nigerian community in Texas and across the US affected by this loss.

According to reports, the tragic event occurred on Sunday, March 15, 2026, as the family was on their way to church.

18 killed in wedding convoy accident

Legit.ng previously reported that at least 18 people have died following a head-on collision between two commercial vehicles along the Dutsinma–Karofi–Radda Road in Katsina state.

The accident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, when two Golf commercial vehicles, travelling from opposite directions, lost control and collided.

The accident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, when two Golf commercial vehicles, travelling from opposite directions, lost control and collided.

Source: Legit.ng