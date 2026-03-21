Tragedy as Nigerian Woman and Her 2 Kids Perish In US Road Accident
- Nihinlolawa Agboro and her children Temiloluwa Agboro, 18, and Isaac Agboro, 22, died in a road crash in Fort Bend County
- The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the truck lost control, crossed the median, collided with the SUV, overturned and caught fire
- Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and called for caution on the roads to prevent similar tragedies
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Texas, US - A Nigerian woman, Nihinlolawa Agboro, 44, and her two children, Temiloluwa Agboro, 18, and Isaac Agboro, 22, have died following a horrific road crash in Texas, United States.
The incident occurred on Sunday, March 15, along US Highway 90A in Fort Bend County, according to Fox26Houston.
Crash caused by truck losing control
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. between Harlem Road and Pitts Road, involving a truck and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying five occupants, Punch reported.
“The truck lost control, crossed the median, struck the vehicle head-on, overturned and caught fire,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Deputies responded to a crash shortly before 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 90 between Harlem and Pitts Road involving a truck and a passenger vehicle.”
The collision caused both vehicles to be engulfed in flames. Agboro and her two children were pronounced dead at the scene.
“Of the five occupants in the vehicle, three were pronounced dead at the scene,” the agency added.
Survivors rushed to hospital
Two other occupants of the SUV, a four-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The truck driver was also taken to a medical facility.
“The truck driver and two juveniles were transported to a local hospital and are currently in serious but stable condition,” the sheriff’s office confirmed.
Investigation ongoing, alcohol suspected
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, including whether alcohol or speeding played a role.
“Investigators are working with the district attorney’s office, and charges are expected to be filed, as alcohol is believed to be a factor,” the statement noted.
Family and community mourn victims
Relatives and the Nigerian community have expressed profound grief over the tragedy. A relative, Lola Oni, posted on Facebook: “My heart is broken. We lost our own in such a tragic way. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”
Members of the Nigerian community in Texas and across social media described the incident as a devastating loss to both the family and the wider community.
NiDCOM expresses condolences and calls for road safety
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), expressed deep sadness over the death of Nihinlolawa Agboro and her children, Temiloluwa and Isaac, in the Fort Bend County road accident.
In a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Dabiri-Erewa described the sudden loss as “heartbreaking for any family, especially during what should have been an ordinary journey.”
She extended her deepest sympathy to the family, praying for the repose of the deceased and comfort for those left behind, and wished a speedy recovery to anyone injured in the accident.
The NiDCOM Boss also called for caution on the roads to prevent similar tragedies, emphasising her solidarity with the Nigerian community in Texas and across the US affected by this loss.
According to reports, the tragic event occurred on Sunday, March 15, 2026, as the family was on their way to church.
18 killed in wedding convoy accident
Legit.ng previously reported that at least 18 people have died following a head-on collision between two commercial vehicles along the Dutsinma–Karofi–Radda Road in Katsina state.
The accident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, when two Golf commercial vehicles, travelling from opposite directions, lost control and collided.
The accident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, when two Golf commercial vehicles, travelling from opposite directions, lost control and collided.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944