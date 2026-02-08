At least 18 people died in a head-on collision of commercial vehicles in Katsina State

Nigeria's road traffic deaths saw a 7% increase in 2024, totalling 5,421 fatalities

Speeding remains the top cause of road crashes, with commercial vehicles involved in over two-thirds of incidents

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Katsina, Katsina State - At least 18 people have died following a head-on collision between two commercial vehicles along the Dutsinma–Karofi–Radda Road in Katsina State.

Trust TV News noted the update on Sunday, February 8.

Communities in Katsina State mourn after a tragic accident kills 18 people in a wedding convoy.

Source: Original

The accident occurred at about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, when two Golf commercial vehicles, travelling from opposite directions, lost control and collided.

According to sources, one of the vehicles was carrying wedding guests from Dutsinma, while the other was travelling from Kano with passengers. The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire, leaving three passengers severely burned.

The deceased were taken to General Hospital in Dutsinma, and some of the victims have been identified as relatives of the groom.

A video report of the sad occurrence can be watched below:

What Nigeria's data shows about road deaths

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) publishes quarterly road safety data in partnership with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The most recent report, for the second quarter of 2024, recorded 1,305 road traffic deaths nationwide, Africa Check noted recently.

At a press briefing in January 2025, the FRSC corps marshal, Shehu Mohammed, said Nigeria recorded 5,421 road traffic deaths in 2024, from 9,570 reported crashes. This represented a 7% increase in deaths (5,081 in 2023), despite a 10% drop in total crashes (10,617).

Two months earlier, Mohammed said that the FRSC had recorded 7,715 crashes between January and September 2025. These crashes resulted in 3,915 deaths and 24,674 injuries.

Overall, the data shows a gradual decline in annual crashes and fatalities since 2021, when 6,205 deaths were reported. Recorded road crashes fell from over 13,000 in 2021 and 2022 to fewer than 10,000 in 2024, while deaths declined to fewer than 5,500 in 2024.

The FRSC, in partnership with the NBS, releases quarterly data highlighting road safety trends across Nigeria. Photos credit: @FRSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

What are the leading causes of road crashes in Nigeria?

Speeding has consistently been the leading cause of road crashes every quarter since 2021. Commercial vehicles were also disproportionately involved, accounting for over two-thirds (67.7%) of crashes, compared with 31.1% involving private vehicles.

In the second quarter of 2024, nearly half (47.4%) of all recorded crashes were attributed to speed violations.

Other major causes included mechanically defective vehicles, tyre bursts, driver fatigue and overloading.

Read more on road accidents in Nigeria:

Family members killed in Lagos crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that a speeding truck triggered a multi-vehicle collision that killed three members of the same family on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued two injured survivors and coordinated with emergency agencies to clear the wreckage and stabilise the scene.

Source: Legit.ng