Residents of some parts of Ibadan are counting their losses following a damaging rainstorm in the Oyo state capital city

The rainstorm that was witnessed in the late evening of Friday, March 13, left many counting their losses

Legit.ng correspondent gathered that a popular radio station in Ibadan was also torched by the wind that accompanied the rain

Residents of parts of Ibadan are counting their losses after a two-hour rainstorm on Friday, March 13, damaged homes, vehicles, and small business structures.

Two-hour rainstorm batters Ibadan, topples rooftops, damages vehicles, and hits Noble FM. Photo: Getty/ Anadolu

Source: Original

Some families have been displaced, while others reported property destruction caused by the heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Places affected identified

Mostly affected by the rainstorm were parts of Ibadan less-city, and a prominent radio station, Noble FM, located at the Ologuneru area of Ibadan.

Speaking with Legit.ng, a senior staff member of the affected radio station, who preferred anonymity, narrated the damage done by the rainstorm to the station.

"Yes, our station was affected. Among the affected were the transmitter, the console, the router, and the big generator, which served as the alternative source of electricity," the source said.

Also affected were Ajibade-Moniya in Akinyele Local Government on one hand and Alaaka, Igbonna, and other neighbouring communities along the Apete -Awotan-Akufo Road in Ido Local Government on the other hand.

Mr. Saheed Raji, who spoke with Legit.ng, said:

"The damage is huge. From Moniya to Ajibade after the Train Station, some houses have collapsed, while some only lost their rooftops to the storm."

In addition to the havoc caused to the residential buildings, vehicles were also damaged by the incident.

The residents of the area have called on the National Emergency Agency as well as the Oyo State Emergency Agency to come to their aid.

Residents in Ibadan count losses as a heavy storm destroys homes, cars, and local radio station. Photo: Getty/Anadolu

Source: Original

Bandits strike Oyo–Kwara routes, abduct passengers

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Oyo police confirmed four confirmed abductions and have launched coordinated rescue operations, deploying divisional officers and tactical teams to track and apprehend the suspects.

Authorities urged the public to provide any information to aid the ongoing investigations.

Gunmen kill one in Ibadan’s Agbowo area

An unidentified man was shot dead by unknown assailants at Ajagbe/Olawunmi Street, Ojokondo, Water Area, Agbowo, Ibadan, on February 25.

Legit.ng disclosed that the Oyo state Police confirmed the attack and have deployed patrol units to the scene, establishing stop-and-search points to restore order.

DSP Olayinka Ayanlade said preliminary findings suggest the incident may be linked to cult-related violence. The Police promised further investigations and urged residents to remain vigilant while authorities work to secure the area.

Youth leader killed in Rivers

Ifeanyi Azuazu, President of the Omoku Youth Federation, was abducted and fatally attacked by suspected cultists, while his aide, Chigozie Oluwu, was shot dead during the attack on February 6 in Omoku, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA, Rivers state.

As previously reported by Legit.ng, the State Police confirmed the killings are cult-related and launched an investigation. Authorities also urged residents to remain vigilant as security operatives work to apprehend the perpetrators.

Source: Legit.ng