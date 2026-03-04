Breaking: Leader Behind Alleged Plot to Assassinate Trump Reportedly Killed Amid Tension in Iran
- US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced the killing of an Iranian official linked to a plot against Trump
- The purported operation occurred amid a continuing four-day war escalation between America and Iran
- Hegseth clarified that the Iranian official was not the primary target of the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region
Washington - USA - Pete Hegseth, the United States (US) defence secretary, on Wednesday, March 4, said the leader behind an alleged plot to assassinate President Donald Trump has been killed.
According to Al Jazeera, the announcement of the unnamed Iranian official's killing came during an operational update to the four-day-old war with Iran at the Pentagon.
"Iran tried to kill Trump" - US
Hegseth touted the killing, which he said took place on Tuesday, March 3, even as he stressed the Iranian official was not the initial focus of the war, Reuters noted.
Hegseth said:
“Yesterday (Tuesday, March 3), the leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump was hunted down and killed. Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh.”
The trending video of Hegseth providing updates on the alleged development can be watched below via X:
Iran war: 'US just getting started'
Meanwhile, Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon briefing that the US war against Iran is "just getting started."
He stated that the U.S. is intensifying its attacks and expanding its capabilities, while Iran’s military strength continues to erode hour by hour amid relentless U.S. and Israeli strikes across the country’s strategic assets.
Hegseth said:
"As President Trump said, more and larger waves are coming. We are just getting started. We are accelerating, not decelerating. Iran's capabilities are evaporating by the hour, while American strength grows fiercer, smarter and utterly dominant. More bombers and more fighters are arriving just today."
Legit.ng had reported how Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, was killed on Saturday, February 28, in missile attacks by the US and Israel.
His death was confirmed by Iranian authorities in the early hours of Sunday, March 1.
Regional tensions escalated after the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran, killing over 860 people, including Khamenei and senior military officials.
Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries, which host US military assets.
Trump responds to Iran's threat
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump warned Iran not to attack the American assets in the Middle East.
Trump stated that if such is continued, the US will not hesitate to hit the country with unprecedented force.
Source: Legit.ng
