President Donald Trump of the United States has disclosed that the military operation against Iran could go on for about four weeks

Trump made the revelation while addressing the unrest in the Middle East following the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The US and Israel assassinated the Iranian leader in a bid to effect regime change, and Iran's response to the killings led to the escalation in the Middle East

The United States President Donald Trump has said that the ongoing assault against Tehran's nuclear capacities and missiles could go on for no fewer than four weeks as Iran launches an attack on Gulf energy infrastructure, leading to a rise in energy prices.

The Middle East's escalation started with the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the US-Israeli strikes on Tehran, the Iranian capital, on Saturday, February 28. In a social media post, the US president described the killing as justice for the Iranians, Americans, and "people from many countries throughout the world"

US Donald Trump says attacks against Iran could last for four weeks Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian disclosed that Iran's military would crush the bases of the enemy in the region, while describing the death of the Iranian leader as a 'declaration of war against the Muslims'.

Reactions as Trump speaks on Iran war

Meanwhile, Trump's latest revelation has started generating reactions. Below are some of the reactions:

John Troughton wrote:

"Lest we forget what it’s about. Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh nationalised Iran's oil industry in 1951, leading to a British and American-backed coup in 1953, which reinstated the pro-Western Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as an absolute monarch, reducing the power of the parliament. Through the Consortium Agreement of 1954, Western oil companies were granted 50% ownership of Iran's oil production."

US President Donald Trump speaks on the Iran war Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

Eldersfan126 criticised the president:

"Who will be the one in the US/Israeli administrations to tell #Trump /#Netanyahu “It’s over, Mr President /PM. The whole world is not attacking us. Go get some rest. Will I put things right and make the peace”? Vance and Olmert? Do it as soon as."

Iynkr commented:

"Trump's four-week timeline sounds like a guess. Iranian attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure are already raising global oil prices. Escalations like this usually end with unintended consequences. The US and Iran have been dancing around each other for years. This could get ugly fast. Four weeks is a long time in geopolitics."

Mr Cruze (Matters Arising) lamented:

"This increases energy and civilian risk. A four-week campaign means higher oil prices, higher fuel and food costs, and more pressure on families far from the battlefield. Gulf infrastructure becomes a target. If strikes widen, regional war becomes harder to contain."

Cuitan Jamal decried the consequences:

"A four-week military campaign targeting such critical infrastructure risks a prolonged global energy crisis that could destabilise economies far beyond the Middle East."

You can read more reactions on X here:

Iran's Supreme Leader killed in US attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that the International media have been reporting the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following a military attack by Israel and the United States on Iran on Saturday, February 28.

US President Donald Trump has insisted that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and promised to take out the Supreme Leader should the country not back out from its plan.

Source: Legit.ng