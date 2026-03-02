Breaking: Protests in 8 Nigerian States Over Assassination of Iran Leader by Israel, US
There are fresh protests in no fewer than eight states in Nigeria against the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, by the United States and Israel on Saturday, February 28.
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, are carrying out the protests across the eight states, which include Lagos, Kano, Niger, Sokoto, Gombe, Kaduna, Bauchi and Yobe respectively.
The demonstrators are condemning the joint military action against the Islamic country on the Asian continent. The development has led to tension within the region.
During the demonstration, the protesters marched through the Maryland axis, carrying banners and placards and denounced what they called an "invasion" of Iran and the targeted assassination of the Iranian leader.
According to The Punch, the protesters then expressed solidarity with Iran and registered their strong opposition to the United States and Israel's actions.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng