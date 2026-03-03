An Iranian woman in the US reacted online to reports of Iran’s supreme leader’s death, sharing a celebratory video

She reflected on leaving Iran years earlier and pursuing a PhD in engineering in the United States

Her post thanking America and President Trump sparked mixed reactions across social media

An Iranian woman living in the United States has shared a personal update about her life and sense of freedom following major developments in Iran.

The woman, identified on X as @hiitsmemooneh, posted a video reacting to news surrounding the passing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which has dominated headlines across the world.

Khamenei, who had ruled since 1989, was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike targeting his compound in Tehran.

According to official reports, the office of Iran’s supreme leader was left vacant following his recent death. The Iranian government declared 40 days of national mourning and announced a seven-day public holiday in response.

US-Iranian lady reacts to Khamenei's death

In her post, the Iranian woman celebrated and reflected on her own journey since leaving her home country. A video of her dancing to President Donald Trump's song has been trending online.

She said she left Iran several years ago and is now pursuing a PhD in engineering in the United States. In the caption accompanying her video, she expressed gratitude for the freedom she experiences abroad, which she said many in Iran continue to strive for.

She also thanked the United States for its support and specifically acknowledged President Donald Trump.

She wrote:

"Ok yall, if you looking for that Iranian baddie who was dancing Trump song, hi! Das me.😇

I left Iran few years ago, now doing my PhD in engineering in the US.

I’m beyond grateful for the freedom here, the dream so many Iranians are fighting for.

Thank you, America, for your love and support. Thank you, President Trump."

See her X post below:

Reactions to Iranian lady's relocation story

Her post has attracted reactions online. Some of the comments are below.

@DaniNYC212 commented:

"You're all so beautiful. We really need to exchange the angry white liberal women for the pretty Persians."

@intheirhouse questioned:

"Congratulations! So, now you're going back, right?"

@WinfieldM72 wrote:

"The regime’s fall was inevitable — long overdue. The Iranian people are an ancient, cultured, and remarkable civilisation. I pray the world will soon witness the rebirth of a free and flourishing Iran. Your video moved our son deeply, and his judgment is impeccable."

@sarapeymanpour stated:

"Beautiful, Smart and Witty. Like most Iranian youth. More power to you."

@Pressley_Nola wrote:

"Love this for you! We have free speech in the USA, so you will hear from a lot of haters— aka ugly liberal women— but don’t let that stop you. Congratulations take your country back."

Trump speaks on Iran's supreme leader's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Trump announced Khamenei's death, calling it justice for Iranians and Americans impacted by his rule.

President Trump further threatened that the bombing would continue and that the death of the Supreme Leader "is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country", adding that many Iranian soldiers are no longer interested in the fight.

