María Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her defiance and democratic struggle against Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarian rule

White House reacts sharply after Donald Trump once again misses out, accusing the Nobel Committee of prioritizing politics over peace

Machado hailed globally as a symbol of courage, uniting Venezuela’s opposition despite intimidation, threats, and years spent in hiding

Venezuelan opposition leader and democracy advocate María Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, sparking reactions across global political circles, including the White House.

The 58-year-old was recognised for her courage and resilience in pushing for democratic reform in Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro, whose government has faced years of international condemnation for alleged repression and electoral fraud.

Machado’s peace prize sparks global reaction

Announcing the award in Oslo, Nobel Committee chairman Jørgen Watne Frydnes described Machado as “one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times.”

He said she was honoured for her efforts to achieve a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy, despite being targeted by state forces and living in hiding for much of the past year.

“Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country, a choice that has inspired millions,” Frydnes said.

The committee noted that she had succeeded in uniting Venezuela’s fractured opposition during the 2024 elections, even after being barred from running. Her backing of substitute candidate Edmundo González helped rally national and international attention to alleged electoral manipulation after Maduro was declared winner.

Machado, in a video message, expressed disbelief over the recognition.

“I am just one person. I certainly do not deserve this,” she said, describing the award as the “achievement of a whole society.”

González also praised the decision, calling it “well-deserved recognition for the long struggle of a woman and of an entire people for our freedom and democracy.”

Trump’s White House fumes after Nobel snub

Meanwhile, the White House reacted sharply to the outcome after former US President Donald Trump was once again overlooked for the prize.

Trump, who has publicly claimed credit for ending multiple wars, had been among the prominent names touted for consideration.

Responding to the announcement, White House communications director Steven Cheung accused the Nobel Committee of bias.

“The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace,” he said in a post on X.

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”

Frydnes, however, dismissed any suggestion that political pressure influenced the committee’s choice.

“We base our decision only on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” he said.

The committee revealed that 338 candidates were nominated for this year’s Peace Prize, though the full list will remain sealed for 50 years in line with Nobel traditions.

Frydnes said Machado’s selection “embodies hope for the future” at a time when “democracy is in retreat across the world.”

